30-60-90 Day Plan For Social And Community Service Managers

Welcome to your new role as a Social and Community Service Manager! 🌟

Whether you're the hiring manager looking to onboard a new team member or the employee starting this exciting position, this 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp will help you hit the ground running. Here are five steps to guide you through the process:

1. Kick-off meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kick-off meeting with the new employee to introduce them to the team, discuss the organization's mission, values, and goals, and outline expectations for their role. For the new employee, come prepared with questions, take notes, and familiarize yourself with the organizational structure.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and schedule the kick-off meeting seamlessly.

2. 30-Day Goals

Within the first 30 days, the hiring manager should set clear goals and objectives for the new employee. Focus on training, orientation, and getting familiar with the team dynamics. For the new employee, focus on building relationships with team members, understanding workflows, and immersing yourself in the organization's culture.

Use Goals in ClickUp to establish and track these initial 30-day goals effectively.

3. 60-Day Progress Review

At the 60-day mark, the hiring manager should conduct a progress review meeting. Evaluate the new employee's performance, provide constructive feedback, and adjust goals if necessary. For the new employee, reflect on your achievements, address any challenges faced, and seek guidance on how to improve further.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize progress and timelines effectively.

4. 90-Day Milestones

As the hiring manager, set more challenging goals and milestones for the new employee to achieve by the end of the probation period. Encourage autonomy, creativity, and problem-solving. For the new employee, demonstrate initiative, take on additional responsibilities, and showcase your ability to contribute positively to the team.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to keep track of key achievements and celebrate successes.

5. Ongoing Feedback and Development

Continuous feedback and development are crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Schedule regular check-ins to discuss progress, provide support, and identify opportunities for growth and improvement. Embrace a culture of open communication, collaboration, and mentorship.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline feedback processes and ensure seamless communication between all team members.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and the new employee can navigate the onboarding process smoothly and set the stage for long-term success in the role. Good luck on this exciting journey ahead! 🚀