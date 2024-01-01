This template helps hiring managers set clear expectations and goals for new cafe servers, while also guiding employees on their journey to becoming top-notch servers. With this template, you can:

Creating a clear 30-60-90 Day Plan for Cafe Servers is crucial for both the hiring manager and the new employee. It sets expectations, goals, and a roadmap for success. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

1. Collaborate on Expectations and Goals

For the hiring manager: Work closely with the new cafe server to understand their career goals, strengths, and areas for growth. Clearly communicate performance expectations and discuss how success will be measured.

For the cafe server: Take this opportunity to ask questions, seek clarity on expectations, and align your personal goals with the objectives of the cafe. Use a Goals feature in ClickUp to document and track these discussions.

2. Learn the Ropes

For the hiring manager: Provide detailed training on cafe operations, customer service standards, and product knowledge. Offer guidance on handling difficult situations and emphasize the importance of teamwork.

For the cafe server: Dive into training materials, shadow experienced colleagues, and actively participate in learning sessions. Use Docs in ClickUp to access training manuals and resources conveniently.

3. Set Performance Milestones

For the hiring manager: Define specific performance milestones for the 30-60-90 Day period. These could include mastering the POS system, upselling techniques, or receiving positive customer feedback.

For the cafe server: Break down these milestones into actionable tasks and timelines. Regularly update progress in ClickUp's Table view to stay on track.

4. Seek Feedback and Improve

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins to provide constructive feedback, recognize achievements, and address any challenges. Encourage open communication and offer support where needed.

For the cafe server: Actively seek feedback from customers, colleagues, and the manager. Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for feedback requests and track improvement areas.

5. Reflect, Adjust, and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Reflect on the cafe server's progress at the end of each phase. Celebrate successes, identify areas for improvement, and adjust the plan for the next phase accordingly.

For the cafe server: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and lessons learned. Use ClickUp's Dashboards to visually track your performance and plan for the upcoming phases effectively.