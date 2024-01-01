For the hiring manager, set your new inspector up for success. For the employee, kickstart your journey with confidence. Get started with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

As a public works inspector, it's crucial to have a structured plan for your first three months on the job.

Congratulations on your new role as a Public Works Inspector! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you set clear goals and expectations, making your transition smooth and successful. Hiring managers can also use this plan to guide and support new employees through their first months. Here are six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Works Inspectors:

1. Set clear objectives

Hiring Managers: Work with your new Public Works Inspector to define specific goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This could include mastering inspection procedures, building relationships with the team, or completing training programs.

Employees: Collaborate with your hiring manager to align on expectations and understand the key objectives for each milestone. Use Goals in ClickUp to track and visualize your progress.

2. Establish key tasks and milestones

Hiring Managers: Break down the objectives into actionable tasks and milestones. Provide guidance on essential activities such as shadowing senior inspectors, attending training sessions, or completing safety certifications.

Employees: Create tasks in ClickUp to outline the steps needed to achieve your objectives. Set milestones to measure your progress accurately.

3. Leverage training resources

Hiring Managers: Ensure that the new inspector has access to necessary training resources, manuals, and tools. Schedule training sessions or workshops to support their learning curve.

Employees: Make use of training materials provided by the organization. Utilize Docs in ClickUp to organize and access training documents easily.

4. Regular progress check-ins

Hiring Managers: Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges the inspector may be facing. Offer support and guidance to keep them on track.

Employees: Stay proactive by updating your progress in ClickUp regularly. Use Dashboards to visualize your achievements and identify areas for improvement.

5. Seek feedback and adapt

Hiring Managers: Encourage open communication and feedback from the inspector. Be receptive to their suggestions and help them adapt their plan as needed.

Employees: Request feedback from your peers and supervisors to enhance your performance. Use this input to adjust your plan accordingly.

6. Celebrate achievements and set new goals

Hiring Managers: Recognize and celebrate milestones achieved by the inspector. Collaborate on setting new goals for continued growth and development.

Employees: Acknowledge your accomplishments and set new targets for the upcoming days. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule tasks and milestones for the next phase of your plan.

By following these steps, both hiring managers and new Public Works Inspectors can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan to ensure a successful onboarding process and career development. Good luck!