30-60-90 Day Plan For Processing Archivists

Welcome to your new role as a Processing Archivist at our organization! Let's get started on creating a solid 30-60-90 Day Plan to ensure a smooth onboarding process and set you up for success.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Initial Training and Orientation (Days 1-30)

To kick things off, provide the new Processing Archivist with a comprehensive training program and an overview of the organization's structure and processes. Set up meetings with key team members to introduce them and provide necessary resources for training.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create a detailed training schedule and share it with the new hire.

2. Skill Development and Project Exploration (Days 31-60)

During this phase, focus on enhancing the archiving skills of the new employee by assigning specific projects and tasks. Encourage them to explore different aspects of the role and provide constructive feedback to help them grow.

Leverage the Goals feature in ClickUp to set skill development milestones and track progress.

3. Independent Work and Goal Setting (Days 61-90)

Allow the Processing Archivist to work more independently on projects while ensuring they have the necessary support. Collaborate with them to set personal and professional goals for the upcoming months, aligning them with the team's objectives.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and ensure alignment with organizational goals.

For the Employee:

1. Onboarding and Training (Days 1-30)

Engage actively in the initial training and orientation sessions to familiarize yourself with the organization's culture, processes, and team dynamics. Seek clarification on any uncertainties and proactively participate in training activities.

Create tasks in ClickUp to prioritize training modules and track progress during the first month.

2. Skill Development and Collaboration (Days 31-60)

Dive deeper into your archiving responsibilities and seek opportunities to collaborate with team members on projects. Take initiative in expanding your skill set and contribute innovative ideas to ongoing tasks.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to outline specific skill development areas and track your collaboration efforts.

3. Goal Setting and Progress Monitoring (Days 61-90)

Work closely with your manager to establish clear goals for the next 30 days and review your performance periodically. Monitor your progress, seek feedback, and make adjustments to align your objectives with the organization's mission.

Leverage the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for goal checkpoints and maintain focus on key objectives.

Congratulations on embarking on this exciting journey as a Processing Archivist! By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both you and your manager can ensure a successful transition into the role and set the stage for continuous growth and development.