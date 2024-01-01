Start your journey as a press secretary with confidence—let ClickUp pave the way to your triumph!

Congratulations on your new role as a Press Secretary! To ensure a seamless transition and a successful start, here are six steps for both you and your hiring manager to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Press Secretaries:

1. Align Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by scheduling a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations for your role. Understand the key responsibilities, goals, and metrics for success.

Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize your onboarding timeline and align your goals with the company's objectives.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly communicate the organization's priorities, upcoming projects, and any specific challenges the Press Secretary role may face. Provide resources and support to help the employee succeed.

2. Dive into Research

For the Employee:

Start by researching the organization's past press releases, media coverage, and current communication strategies. Identify areas for improvement and potential opportunities.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize and categorize your research findings for easy access.

For the Hiring Manager:

Offer insights into the organization's media relations history, preferred communication style, and key stakeholders. Provide access to relevant documents and contacts.

3. Develop a Communication Strategy

For the Employee:

Based on your research, outline a comprehensive communication strategy for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Include key messages, target audiences, and planned media outreach activities.

Leverage recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule press releases, media briefings, and other communication initiatives.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review and provide feedback on the proposed communication strategy. Offer guidance on messaging consistency, crisis communication protocols, and brand positioning.

4. Build Media Relationships

For the Employee:

Start reaching out to key media contacts, journalists, and influencers to introduce yourself and establish relationships. Pitch potential stories or interviews to generate media coverage.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline your media outreach process and track responses effectively.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions to relevant media contacts and provide insights into the organization's media preferences. Offer guidance on effective media pitching strategies.

5. Monitor Performance and Adjust

For the Employee:

Regularly track the performance of your press releases, media mentions, and communication efforts. Analyze the results and adjust your strategy based on feedback and data.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize key performance metrics and identify areas for improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular check-ins to review the employee's progress, provide feedback on performance, and address any challenges. Offer support and resources to help the Press Secretary succeed.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For the Employee:

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and lessons learned. Use this reflection to inform your goals and action plan for the next phase.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule reflection sessions and plan ahead for future milestones.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct performance reviews at the end of each period to assess the employee's progress, provide constructive feedback, and set new goals for the upcoming phase. Ensure ongoing support and professional development opportunities.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the new Press Secretary and the hiring manager can work together effectively to achieve organizational communication goals and ensure a successful onboarding experience. Best of luck in your new role!