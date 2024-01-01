Don't miss out on this game-changer—start your recruitment journey right, from day one!

Starting a new role as a personnel recruiter can feel daunting, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success. This template is your roadmap to strategic success, guiding you through key objectives and goals to ace your onboarding process and achieve your hiring targets seamlessly.

Preparing for the first 30, 60, and 90 days in a new recruitment role is crucial for success. By following these steps outlined below in the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Personnel Recruiters template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for a successful recruitment journey.

1. Review the plan together

As the hiring manager and the new personnel recruiter, start by reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This will give both parties a clear understanding of what is expected in the first three months and align everyone's expectations from day one.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually review the plan together, ensuring both parties are on the same page.

2. Set clear goals

Collaborate to establish clear, achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should be specific, measurable, and relevant to the recruiter's role, helping them track progress and focus on key priorities.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set milestones and track progress towards achieving them.

3. Dive into training and onboarding

For the first 30 days, focus on training and onboarding the new recruiter. Provide access to relevant resources, introduce them to key team members, and ensure they understand the company's recruitment processes and tools.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create comprehensive training materials and resources for the new recruiter.

4. Start sourcing and screening candidates

As the new recruiter progresses into the 60-day mark, encourage them to start actively sourcing and screening candidates. Provide feedback on their sourcing strategies, review resumes together, and discuss best practices for candidate evaluation.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline candidate sourcing and screening processes, saving time and increasing efficiency.

5. Develop a recruitment strategy

By the 90-day mark, work together to develop a recruitment strategy that aligns with the company's goals and needs. Discuss tactics for attracting top talent, optimizing the candidate experience, and improving recruitment metrics.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track recruitment KPIs and monitor the effectiveness of the recruitment strategy.

6. Reflect, adjust, and plan ahead

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on the recruiter's progress, achievements, and areas for improvement. Celebrate successes, address any challenges, and collaborate on setting new goals for the upcoming months to continue growing and excelling in the recruitment role.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and plan ahead for future milestones and objectives.