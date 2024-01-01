Get ready to kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity—ClickUp's got your back!

Starting a new role as a pediatric physical therapist can be both thrilling and overwhelming. To set the stage for a successful start, having a well-thought-out 30-60-90 Day Plan is key. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Pediatric Physical Therapists is here to guide you through every step of the way—from initial assessments to treatment plans and progress evaluations.

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pediatric Physical Therapists benefits both the hiring manager and the employee starting the role by:

As a Pediatric Physical Therapist or a hiring manager, efficiency and organization are key to success. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pediatric Physical Therapists template offers:

Congratulations on starting a new role as a Pediatric Physical Therapist! To ensure a successful onboarding process, both you and your hiring manager can follow these 6 steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on defining goals

For the Hiring Manager: Work closely with the new employee to clearly outline the short-term and long-term goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for success and set expectations from the beginning.

For the Employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand the clinic's objectives and how your role can contribute to the overall success of the team.

Use Goals in ClickUp to establish and track these goals collaboratively.

2. Set up training and orientation

For the Hiring Manager: Organize a comprehensive orientation program to introduce the new employee to the clinic's policies, procedures, and patient population. Provide access to necessary resources and training materials.

For the Employee: Actively participate in training sessions and seek clarification on any aspects of the role that are unclear. Take notes and ask questions to ensure a smooth transition into the new position.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and resources for easy access.

3. Develop patient caseload

For the Hiring Manager: Assign a manageable caseload of patients to the new employee based on their skill level and experience. Provide guidance on treatment plans and expectations for patient care.

For the Employee: Focus on building rapport with patients and caregivers while delivering high-quality care. Seek feedback from more experienced colleagues to enhance your skills.

Utilize tasks with custom fields in ClickUp to track patient progress and treatment plans.

4. Evaluate progress and performance

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the new employee to review progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Recognize achievements and offer support where needed.

For the Employee: Take initiative in seeking feedback on your performance and asking for guidance on areas of improvement. Reflect on your progress and adjust your approach as necessary.

Use the Workload view in ClickUp to monitor progress and workload distribution.

5. Implement feedback and adjustments

For the Hiring Manager: Support the new employee in implementing feedback by offering additional training, resources, or mentorship. Adjust goals and expectations based on performance and development.

For the Employee: Act on feedback received from evaluations and adapt your approach to patient care and treatment plans accordingly. Seek mentorship from experienced colleagues to enhance your skills.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline feedback processes and task assignments.

6. Plan for ongoing development

For the Hiring Manager: Discuss opportunities for professional growth and development with the new employee. Encourage participation in continuing education, certifications, and training programs to support career advancement.

For the Employee: Take ownership of your professional development by identifying areas for growth and pursuing relevant training opportunities. Set new goals for the next phase of your career within the clinic.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set objectives for ongoing career development and track progress.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Pediatric Physical Therapist can ensure a smooth transition into the role and work towards achieving success in patient care and professional development. Welcome aboard! 🚀