Get started today and set yourself up for success in your new role!

Starting a new role as an occupational therapist can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for occupational therapists, you can hit the ground running with clear goals and strategies. This template is a game-changer for new hires and hiring managers alike.

Embarking on your new role as an occupational therapist can be exciting and challenging. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, both you and your hiring manager can benefit in the following ways:

Hey there, both hiring managers and new occupational therapists! Get ready to streamline your onboarding process with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Occupational Therapists template:

Starting a new role as an Occupational Therapist can be exciting yet overwhelming. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Occupational Therapists in ClickUp is designed to help you seamlessly transition into your new position. Follow these steps to set yourself up for success!

1. Begin with a Strong Foundation

For the hiring manager: Provide a detailed overview of the company's mission, values, and culture to help the new Occupational Therapist align with the organization's goals.

For the new employee: Take the time to understand the company's culture, values, and goals. Dive into any available Docs in ClickUp to familiarize yourself with the organization's ethos.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager: Define clear and achievable goals for the new Occupational Therapist for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ensure that these goals are aligned with the team and company objectives.

For the new employee: Review the objectives set by your manager and seek clarification if needed. Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track your progress and align your tasks with the broader team goals.

3. Establish Relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new Occupational Therapist to key team members, stakeholders, and support staff to facilitate a smooth onboarding process and integration into the team.

For the new employee: Take the initiative to connect with team members, fellow therapists, and other departments. Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team structures and foster collaborations.

4. Dive into Training and Development

For the hiring manager: Provide access to necessary training resources, introduce tools and software used in the role, and schedule regular check-ins to assess progress and offer support.

For the new employee: Engage with training materials, attend relevant workshops, and familiarize yourself with occupational therapy tools and software. Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and enhance productivity.

5. Evaluate and Pivot

For the hiring manager: Conduct timely performance reviews to provide feedback, recognize achievements, and address any challenges. Adjust the plan as needed to ensure continued growth and success.

For the new employee: Reflect on your progress at the end of each 30-day period, identify areas for improvement, and adapt your approach accordingly. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize your timeline and make strategic adjustments to your plan.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Occupational Therapist can work together to ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in the new role.