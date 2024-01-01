Empower your nursing aides to thrive from day one and guide them towards success with this comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template on ClickUp!

Starting a new role as a nursing aide is both exciting and challenging for everyone involved. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, nursing aides can hit the ground running while hiring managers ensure a smooth onboarding process. This template empowers nursing aides to:

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Nursing Aides is crucial for both the hiring manager and the employee. It serves as a roadmap for success, fostering a smooth transition and setting clear expectations from day one. Here are the benefits for both parties:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Nursing Aides template! Whether you're a hiring manager or a new employee, this template helps you stay organized and focused during the crucial first months on the job.

Welcome to your new role! Here are six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Nursing Aides:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set clear expectations

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to establish clear expectations for the nursing aide role within the first 30 days. Define specific goals, responsibilities, and performance metrics to guide the new hire effectively.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to outline and communicate these expectations clearly to the nursing aide.

2. Provide necessary training and resources

Ensure the nursing aide has access to comprehensive training materials, tools, and resources needed to succeed in their role. Offer support and guidance to help them acclimate to their responsibilities smoothly.

Use Docs in ClickUp to create training manuals and resources that the nursing aide can refer to during their onboarding process.

3. Schedule regular check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings with the nursing aide to provide feedback, address any concerns, and track their progress. These meetings are essential for fostering open communication and ensuring alignment on goals and expectations.

Leverage Calendar view in ClickUp to set up recurring check-in meetings and keep track of upcoming discussions with the nursing aide.

For the New Nursing Aide:

4. Understand the role and responsibilities

In the first 30 days, focus on understanding your role, responsibilities, and the expectations set by the hiring manager. Clarify any doubts and seek guidance to ensure you are on the right track towards meeting your goals.

Refer to the Docs in ClickUp where your role and responsibilities are outlined to gain clarity and direction.

5. Build relationships and seek feedback

Take the initiative to build relationships with colleagues, supervisors, and patients within the first 60 days. Seek feedback on your performance, learn from experienced professionals, and demonstrate your willingness to grow in your role.

Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for networking opportunities and feedback sessions with your peers and supervisors.

6. Evaluate progress and set future goals

At the 90-day mark, reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement. Collaborate with the hiring manager to set new goals for the upcoming months that align with the organization's objectives and your professional development.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to track your progress, set new objectives, and ensure continuous growth and success in your role as a nursing aide.