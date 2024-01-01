30-60-90 Day Plan For News Videographers

Take the first step towards success in your new role with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Congratulations on landing a new role as a News Videographer! To help you hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan template tailored for your position:

1. Understand the Template

For the hiring manager: Familiarize yourself with the structure and purpose of the 30-60-90 Day Plan template specifically designed for News Videographers in ClickUp. This will help you gauge the new employee's progress and performance effectively.

For the new employee: Take the time to review the template to understand the key milestones and goals expected of you in the first three months of your role.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review the template thoroughly.

2. Set Clear Objectives

For the hiring manager: Outline clear objectives for the new employee's first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. Define what success looks like at each stage to ensure alignment and clarity.

For the new employee: Work with your manager to establish specific, measurable goals for each phase of the plan. This will help you focus on the most critical tasks and priorities.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set and track objectives for each phase.

3. Dive into Training

For the hiring manager: Provide comprehensive training resources and opportunities for the new videographer to upskill and develop their technical and creative abilities.

For the new employee: Engage proactively in training sessions and skill-building activities to enhance your capabilities as a News Videographer.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to collaborate on training materials and ideas.

4. Build Relationships

For the hiring manager: Encourage the new employee to network with colleagues, mentors, and other stakeholders to foster a sense of belonging and support.

For the new employee: Actively engage with team members, seek mentorship, and build relationships to integrate smoothly into the newsroom environment.

Leverage the Email feature in ClickUp to schedule networking meetings and follow-ups.

5. Demonstrate Creativity

For the hiring manager: Provide opportunities for the videographer to showcase their creativity and storytelling skills through real-world projects and assignments.

For the new employee: Take initiative in proposing innovative ideas and approaches to news stories, demonstrating your unique creative perspective.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to plan and visualize creative projects and timelines.

6. Review, Reflect, and Adapt

For both the hiring manager and the new employee: Regularly review progress against the 30-60-90 Day Plan, reflect on achievements and areas for improvement, and adapt goals and strategies as needed to ensure success in the role.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to review and update the 30-60-90 Day Plan regularly. Stay agile and responsive to changing circumstances.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new News Videographer can work together seamlessly to achieve success in the role and contribute effectively to the news team's objectives.