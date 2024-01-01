30-60-90 Day Plan For News Camera Operators

Get ready to capture the perfect shot every time with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Excited to dive into your new role as a News Camera Operator? This 30-60-90 Day Plan will help you hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager right from the start. Let's get started:

1. Understand the Role and Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by thoroughly reviewing the job description and understanding the key responsibilities and expectations. Identify the skills required for success in this role, and align your personal goals with the company's mission.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the new hire with access to relevant Docs in ClickUp outlining the role, expectations, and any training materials to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

2. Learn the Equipment and Processes

For the Employee:

Spend the first 30 days familiarizing yourself with the camera equipment, editing software, and newsroom processes. Shadow experienced operators to gain insights and tips on best practices.

For the Hiring Manager:

Set up tasks in ClickUp to schedule training sessions with experienced operators and create custom fields to track progress and skills acquired during the training period.

3. Build Relationships and Network

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, focus on building relationships with your team members, reporters, and producers. Networking within the organization can lead to valuable opportunities and collaborations down the line.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new hire to use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule one-on-one meetings with team members and create tasks to introduce them to key stakeholders.

4. Take on Independent Projects

For the Employee:

By the 60-day mark, start taking on independent projects to demonstrate your skills and initiative. Offer to cover smaller news stories or assist in special features to showcase your abilities.

For the Hiring Manager:

Create milestones in ClickUp to track the progress of independent projects and provide feedback to help the employee grow in their role.

5. Contribute to Story Development

For the Employee:

In the third month, actively contribute to story development discussions, pitch creative ideas, and collaborate with reporters to enhance the quality of news coverage.

For the Hiring Manager:

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize story development stages and assign tasks to the new operator for story research and filming.

6. Reflect, Set Goals, and Plan Ahead

For the Employee:

At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on your achievements, areas for growth, and set goals for the upcoming months. Discuss your progress with the hiring manager and align on future objectives.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review the employee's progress using Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics, set new goals, and plan for continuous development in the role.