30-60-90 Day Plan For Mortgage Loan Closers

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Share the template

As the hiring manager, kickstart the onboarding process by sharing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template with the new mortgage loan closer. This will set clear expectations and help align goals from the beginning.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to share the template with the new employee.

2. Schedule a Kickoff Meeting

Set up a kickoff meeting with the new employee to discuss the plan and answer any questions they may have. Use this opportunity to provide insights into the company culture, expectations, and how their role contributes to the team's success.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kickoff meeting efficiently.

3. Review Progress Regularly

Check in with the new mortgage loan closer regularly to review their progress against the plan. Provide constructive feedback, offer support, and adjust goals if necessary to ensure they are on track for success.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor progress and track key metrics related to the onboarding process.

For the New Mortgage Loan Closer:

4. Understand the Expectations

Study the 30-60-90 Day Plan carefully to understand what is expected of you during each phase. Take note of key deliverables, goals, and milestones that you need to achieve to be successful in your new role.

Create tasks in ClickUp to break down the plan into actionable steps and set reminders for important deadlines.

5. Establish Relationships

During the first 30 days, focus on building relationships with team members, managers, and key stakeholders. Networking and understanding how different roles interact will help you navigate your responsibilities more effectively.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and prioritize relationship-building tasks with different team members.

6. Document Learnings and Achievements

As you progress through the 30-60-90 Day Plan, document your learnings, achievements, and challenges faced. This will not only help you track your growth but also provide valuable insights for future performance reviews and career development discussions.

Use Docs in ClickUp to maintain a journal of your experiences, accomplishments, and areas for improvement throughout the onboarding process.