To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mine Surveyors:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee:

As you start your new role as a Mine Surveyor, take the time to thoroughly review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided to you. Understand the specific goals, projects, and milestones that are expected of you within the first three months.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure that the 30-60-90 Day Plan clearly outlines the key responsibilities, targets, and training opportunities for the new Mine Surveyor. This will set a clear roadmap for success and alignment between both parties.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to establish and track these expectations effectively.

2. Immerse Yourself in the Work Environment

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the work environment. Get to know your team members, understand the company culture, and familiarize yourself with the tools and processes used in the mine surveying role.

For the Hiring Manager:

Facilitate introductions with team members, provide necessary training resources, and ensure the employee feels supported in acclimating to the new work environment seamlessly.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually organize team introductions and training sessions.

3. Set Short-Term and Long-Term Goals

For the Employee:

In the first 60 days, work on setting short-term goals that align with the overall objectives outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Begin to contribute actively to ongoing projects and seek feedback to improve your performance.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the Mine Surveyor to set personal goals that complement the team's objectives. Provide regular feedback and support to ensure alignment with the predetermined milestones.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to establish regular check-ins for goal progress updates.

4. Drive Results and Continuous Improvement

For the Employee:

As you progress into the final 30 days of the plan, focus on driving results by actively contributing to projects, exceeding expectations, and showcasing your skills as a valuable Mine Surveyor. Seek opportunities for continuous learning and improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Recognize and reward achievements, provide growth opportunities, and discuss the next steps beyond the initial 90-day plan to foster long-term success and retention.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track key performance indicators and celebrate milestones achieved during the 30-60-90 Day Plan journey.

