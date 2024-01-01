New to the mapping technician role or hiring a new GIS professional? Transition smoothly with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Mapping Technicians!

1. Establish Clear Objectives

As the new Mapping Technician, it's crucial to align with your hiring manager on the expectations and objectives for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what needs to be achieved early on will set you up for success and ensure that you are on the same page with your manager.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for each phase of your onboarding process.

2. Dive into Training and Familiarization

During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in training programs, shadowing sessions, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems you'll be working with. This period is crucial for learning the ropes and getting acquainted with your new role and responsibilities.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to track your progress through different training modules and tasks.

3. Start Contributing and Implementing

As you progress into your 60-day mark, begin actively contributing to projects and implementing your learnings. This is the time to showcase your skills, take on more responsibilities, and start making a tangible impact within your team and organization.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind yourself of key project milestones and deadlines.

4. Reflect, Review, and Plan Ahead

As you approach the final phase of your first 90 days, take the time to reflect on your achievements, review feedback from your manager and colleagues, and plan ahead for your future growth and development within the company. This is an excellent opportunity to discuss career goals and performance expectations moving forward.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your progress and gather feedback from your manager for a comprehensive review session.

By following these steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Mapping Technicians template in ClickUp, both you and your hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and set the stage for a rewarding and productive journey ahead. Best of luck in your new role!