Starting a new position in logistics can feel like navigating uncharted territories for both the incoming employee and the hiring manager. Enter ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Logisticians template, the compass you both need for a smooth journey ahead!

1. Align on Expectations

Employee: Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to discuss their expectations for your first 30, 60, and 90 days in the role. Understand the key deliverables and goals they have in mind.Hiring Manager: Use Goals in ClickUp to define clear, measurable objectives for each phase of the plan, ensuring alignment with the employee.

2. Dive into Training & Onboarding

Employee: Take advantage of any training resources provided by the company to familiarize yourself with internal processes and systems.Hiring Manager: Share relevant training materials or schedules with the employee using Docs in ClickUp to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.

3. Build Relationships

Employee: Begin reaching out to key stakeholders within the organization, including team members, cross-functional partners, and clients.Hiring Manager: Encourage the employee to connect with the right people by using the Table view in ClickUp to map out key contacts and relationships.

4. Set Milestones & Check-ins

Employee: Break down your goals into smaller milestones for each phase of the plan, allowing you to track progress effectively.Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings using the Calendar view in ClickUp to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments.

5. Reflect, Adapt, and Plan Ahead

Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each phase. Identify areas for improvement and adjust your approach for the upcoming period.Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to update the plan based on learnings and new insights. Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline the process and ensure everyone is on the same page moving forward.

By following these steps, both you and your hiring manager can leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to facilitate a smooth transition and set a solid foundation for success in your new role as a logistician.