Welcome to your new role as a Loan Reviewer! 🚀

Starting a new job can be exciting yet overwhelming. But with a structured plan in place, you can hit the ground running. Here's a comprehensive guide for both you and your hiring manager to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Loan Reviewers:

For the Employee:

1. Understand the job role and expectations

During the first 30 days, familiarize yourself with the company's loan review process, policies, and tools. Meet with your manager to clarify your responsibilities, targets, and key performance indicators (KPIs).

Create tasks in ClickUp to organize your onboarding activities and track progress.

2. Dive into loan reviews and training

In the next 30 days, focus on conducting loan reviews under supervision. Engage in any training sessions to refine your skills and knowledge in loan analysis, risk assessment, and compliance requirements.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to jot down key takeaways from training sessions and review meetings.

3. Demonstrate independence and initiative

As you approach the 90-day mark, start taking on more complex loan files independently. Offer suggestions for process improvements and demonstrate your ability to work autonomously while maintaining accuracy and efficiency.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to remind yourself of key deadlines and follow-ups.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide structured guidance and mentorship

In the initial 30 days, ensure the new Loan Reviewer has a clear understanding of their role and access to necessary resources. Schedule regular check-ins to address any challenges and offer constructive feedback.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline the employee's objectives and track their progress.

5. Facilitate skill development and growth

During the next 30 days, encourage continuous learning and skill development. Assign projects that align with the employee's career development goals and provide opportunities for them to showcase their capabilities.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor the employee's skill development and performance metrics.

6. Evaluate performance and set future goals

At the 90-day mark, conduct a performance review to assess the Loan Reviewer's progress, strengths, and areas for improvement. Collaborate on setting new goals and career milestones for the upcoming months.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline performance evaluation processes and notifications for goal setting meetings.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Loan Reviewer can ensure a smooth onboarding experience and set the stage for long-term success in the role. Good luck on this new journey! 🌟