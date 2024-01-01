30-60-90 Day Plan For Hotel Front Desk Clerks

Get started on the path to success from day one with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new role as a Hotel Front Desk Clerk can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can effectively set yourself up for success in your new position. Whether you're the hiring manager guiding a new team member or the employee starting the role, these steps will help you seamlessly integrate into your new position.

1. Set clear expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to define clear expectations for the Hotel Front Desk Clerk role. Outline the key responsibilities, performance metrics, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. For the new employee, understanding these expectations is essential for a successful start.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to clearly define and communicate performance metrics and goals for each time frame.

2. Training and Onboarding

For the hiring manager, ensure that the new Hotel Front Desk Clerk receives comprehensive training on hotel procedures, check-in systems, customer service protocols, and software tools. As the new employee, actively engage in training sessions and take notes to familiarize yourself with the necessary skills and procedures.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training manuals and resources for the new employee to reference during onboarding.

3. Establish Customer Service Guidelines

As a hiring manager, emphasize the importance of exceptional customer service and provide guidelines on handling various guest scenarios. For the new employee, focus on learning the hotel's customer service standards and practice handling simulated guest interactions.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to create customer service scenarios and track the new employee's progress in mastering customer service skills.

4. Implement Time Management Strategies

For the hiring manager, encourage the Hotel Front Desk Clerk to prioritize tasks effectively and manage their time efficiently. As the new employee, practice time management techniques such as setting daily priorities, delegating tasks, and minimizing distractions.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule daily priorities and track time management progress.

5. Monitor Progress and Provide Feedback

Hiring managers should regularly review the new employee's progress during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Offer constructive feedback, praise accomplishments, and address areas for improvement. As the new employee, actively seek feedback, ask questions, and implement suggestions for growth.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up feedback reminders and streamline the feedback process between the hiring manager and the new employee.

6. Evaluate and Adjust Goals

At the end of each 30-day period, both the hiring manager and the new employee should evaluate the progress made, adjust goals as needed, and set new objectives for the upcoming month. This iterative process ensures continuous improvement and alignment with the hotel's objectives.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to track progress, evaluate outcomes, and set new objectives for each 30-day milestone.