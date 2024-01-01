30-60-90 Day Plan For Family Practice Physicians

Get started on the path to a successful journey in family practice today!

Embarking on a new role as a Family Practice Physician can be exciting and challenging. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can effectively set goals and milestones for your first few months on the job. Whether you're the hiring manager or the new employee, following these steps will ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in the position.

1. Kickoff Meeting

As the hiring manager, schedule a kickoff meeting with the new Family Practice Physician to introduce them to the team, discuss the expectations of the role, and outline the goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Encourage open communication and clarify any questions or concerns the new employee may have.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage the kickoff meeting seamlessly.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

As the new Family Practice Physician, take the time to understand the clinic's processes, patient demographics, and electronic medical record system within the first 30 days. Set specific learning objectives such as shadowing senior physicians, attending training sessions, and familiarizing yourself with the clinic's protocols.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create a checklist of learning objectives and track your progress.

3. Patient Care Integration

By the 60-day mark, focus on integrating yourself into patient care. Start seeing patients under supervision, familiarize yourself with common diagnoses, and work on building rapport with patients and staff. Seek feedback from colleagues and supervisors to ensure you are meeting expectations.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize patient care tasks and track your interactions with patients.

4. Performance Review and Goal Setting

At the 90-day mark, conduct a performance review meeting with the new Family Practice Physician. Discuss achievements, areas for improvement, and set new goals for the upcoming months. Encourage the physician to provide feedback on their experience so far and address any concerns or challenges.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to analyze performance metrics and set SMART goals for the next quarter based on the feedback received during the review meeting.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Family Practice Physician can ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for future growth and development in the role.