Don't just start your new role—excel in it with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan For Expeditors template!

Starting a new role as an expeditor can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Expeditors template, you can hit the ground running and ensure a smooth transition into your new position.

Embarking on a new role as an expeditor can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Expeditors template is here to help you hit the ground running and impress right from the start. For the hiring manager and the new employee, this template offers a range of benefits:

To ensure a successful onboarding process for new expeditors, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Expeditors template offers the following key elements:

Congratulations on your new role at Expeditors! 🎉 Starting a new job can be exciting yet overwhelming, but with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success. This plan will help you outline your goals, track your progress, and align with your manager's expectations every step of the way.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to communicate clear expectations to your new employee. Clearly define the goals and objectives you want them to achieve in their first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help them understand what success looks like and how they can contribute effectively.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for each phase of the plan.

2. Provide Resources and Support

Ensure your new employee has access to all the necessary resources, tools, and training they need to succeed. Be available to answer questions, provide guidance, and offer feedback along the way. Support from you will help them navigate challenges and excel in their role.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create an onboarding guide with essential resources and information for the new employee.

3. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings with your new employee to review their progress, address any concerns, and provide constructive feedback. These meetings will help you gauge their performance and offer guidance on areas that may need improvement.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize check-in meetings easily.

For the New Employee:

4. Dive into Learning

In your first 30 days, focus on learning the ins and outs of your role, understanding company processes, and getting to know your team members. Immerse yourself in training sessions and take the time to absorb as much information as possible.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your tasks and progress as you navigate through the learning phase.

5. Set Priorities and Goals

During the next 60 days, prioritize your tasks based on importance and urgency. Set specific goals aligned with the company's objectives and your manager's expectations. Breaking down your goals into actionable steps will help you stay organized and motivated.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to categorize tasks based on priority and track your progress effectively.

6. Demonstrate Impact

In the final 90 days, focus on delivering results and demonstrating your value to the team. Take on additional responsibilities, collaborate with colleagues, and showcase your skills. Strive to exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on your manager and peers.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track your key performance indicators (KPIs) and showcase your achievements to your manager effectively.

With these steps, both the hiring manager and new employee can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong start in the new role at Expeditors! 🌟