Get ready to hit the ground running, impress your team, and make a meaningful impact from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive plan!

Starting a new role as an employee relations specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity, setting yourself up for success every step of the way. This template is designed to help you:

For the New Employee :

To the Hiring Manager and New Employee, here's why the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Employee Relations Specialists is a game-changer:

For both hiring managers and new employee relations specialists, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template includes:

Congratulations on your new role as an Employee Relations Specialist! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. Whether you’re the hiring manager or the new employee, these steps will help you align on expectations, track progress, and make a significant impact in your new role.

1. Kick-off Meeting

Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Employee Relations Specialist to introduce them to the team, company culture, and provide an overview of their responsibilities. For the Employee: Prepare for the kick-off meeting by researching the company, understanding the team structure, and setting personal goals for the first 30 days.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up the kick-off meeting and share relevant information.

2. Establish Key Relationships

Connect the new hire with key stakeholders, HR partners, and department heads to foster collaboration and integration. For the Employee: Proactively reach out to team members, HR colleagues, and other departments to build relationships and understand the organization's dynamics.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize key relationships and track interactions with stakeholders.

3. Dive into Policies and Procedures

Provide access to the company's policies, procedures, and employee handbook to ensure the Employee Relations Specialist is well-versed in compliance requirements. For the Employee: Dive deep into understanding the existing policies and procedures, seeking clarification from the HR team when needed.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and access important policy documents and resources.

4. Develop Training Programs

Collaborate with the new hire to create a training plan that includes shadowing opportunities, workshops, and certifications. For the Employee: Participate actively in training sessions, seek feedback, and continuously improve your knowledge and skills in employee relations.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for training sessions and track progress in skill development.

5. Measure Progress and Set Goals

Conduct regular check-ins with the Employee Relations Specialist to review progress, provide feedback, and align on future goals. For the Employee: Reflect on achievements, areas for improvement, and set new goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days in collaboration with the hiring manager.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART objectives and track progress towards them throughout the onboarding process.