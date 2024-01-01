30-60-90 Day Plan For Desktop Publishing Specialists

Stepping into a new role as a desktop publishing specialist can be both thrilling and nerve-wracking. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you'll hit the ground running, impressing your new team and showcasing your dedication from day one.

Starting a new role as a Desktop Publishing Specialist can be exciting yet overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both you as the employee and your hiring manager can be on the same page and ensure a smooth transition into the role. Follow these steps to kickstart your journey:

1. Collaboratively set goals

For the Employee: Take the initiative to schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to align on expectations and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding what is expected of you will help you focus on the right tasks and milestones.

For the Hiring Manager: Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the new Desktop Publishing Specialist. Communicate these goals during the initial meeting to provide a sense of direction.

2. Dive into training and familiarization

For the Employee: Spend the first 30 days immersing yourself in the company's culture, style guides, and software tools. Seek out training sessions, shadow colleagues, and ask questions to get up to speed quickly.

For the Hiring Manager: Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create detailed training materials for the new specialist. These documents can serve as a resource for them to refer back to as they familiarize themselves with the role.

3. Start taking ownership

For the Employee: As you progress into the 60-day mark, begin taking ownership of projects and tasks. Demonstrate your understanding of the role by proactively suggesting improvements and showcasing your desktop publishing skills.

For the Hiring Manager: Use Milestones in ClickUp to track the progress of the new specialist. Providing constructive feedback and recognizing achievements will help boost their confidence and motivation.

4. Contribute to long-term strategies

For the Employee: By the 90-day mark, start contributing ideas and insights to long-term projects and strategies. Show your value by sharing innovative solutions and taking on additional responsibilities.

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the specialist to collaborate with other team members using Whiteboards in ClickUp. Brainstorming sessions can spark creativity and lead to valuable contributions to the team's overall goals.

With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the employee and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive start to the Desktop Publishing Specialist role.