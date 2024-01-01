Ready to elevate your dental practice with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan? Let's get started today! 🚀

Starting a new role as a dental aide or welcoming one on board? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Dental Aides template is designed to empower dental aides to hit the ground running and exceed expectations during onboarding.

In the fast-paced world of dental care, a 30-60-90 day plan for dental aides benefits both the new hire and the hiring manager.

Hiring managers can efficiently oversee progress and provide support, while new employees can stay organized and focused on key onboarding tasks.

Here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee to effectively utilize a 30-60-90 Day Plan:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Welcome the New Employee

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to create a warm and welcoming environment for the new dental aide. Take the time to introduce them to the team, show them around the workplace, and make them feel like a valued member of the team from day one.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to assign tasks related to onboarding and team introductions.

2. Set Clear Expectations

Sit down with the new dental aide and clearly outline the expectations for their role in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, performance metrics, and any specific goals you'd like them to achieve during each phase of the plan.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track specific objectives for the new dental aide.

For the New Employee:

3. Learn and Observe

During the initial 30 days, focus on learning the ins and outs of the dental practice. Take the time to observe how tasks are performed, ask questions, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used in the workplace.

Use the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to access important resources and information about the practice.

4. Develop Skills and Build Relationships

In the next 30 days, concentrate on honing your skills and building relationships with your colleagues and patients. Seek feedback on your performance, participate in training sessions, and actively engage with team members to foster a positive work environment.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule skill-building activities and team-building events.

5. Take Initiative and Contribute

As you approach the final 30 days of the plan, it's time to take initiative and start contributing to the practice. Look for opportunities to take on new responsibilities, share your ideas for improvement, and demonstrate your value as a proactive team member.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus on high-impact contributions to the practice.