30-60-90 Day Plan For Conference Services Managers

Starting a new role as a conference services manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one. This template serves as your roadmap to navigate the first three months of your role, outlining clear goals, objectives, and action steps to efficiently organize and execute conferences and events. For hiring managers, this template provides visibility into your new hire's strategic approach and progress, ensuring alignment with key performance indicators and growth strategies.

Starting a new role as a conference services manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success by:

Excited to kickstart your role as a Conference Services Manager? The 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp will help you seamlessly transition into your new position. Let’s dive into the steps that will set you up for success and impress your hiring manager along the way.

1. Understand the Scope

For the Employee: Start by thoroughly reviewing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template to grasp the expectations and objectives set for each phase. Understanding the scope of your responsibilities will guide you in planning your actions effectively.

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new employee to delve into the plan to align their understanding with the company's vision and goals. This mutual understanding will lay a solid foundation for a successful journey ahead.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline and tasks outlined in each phase of the plan.

2. Establish Relationships

For the Employee: Initiate introductions with team members, key stakeholders, and other departments within the organization. Building strong relationships early on will facilitate smoother collaboration and integration into the team.

For the Hiring Manager: Support the new employee in establishing connections by facilitating introductions and providing insights into key individuals within the organization.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to assign tasks related to networking and relationship-building activities.

3. Dive Into Training

For the Employee: Engage proactively in training sessions, workshops, and resources provided by the company. Acquiring the necessary skills and knowledge early on will boost your confidence and performance in your new role.

For the Hiring Manager: Ensure the employee has access to all training materials and resources needed to excel in their position. Regular check-ins can help address any training needs or challenges promptly.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule training sessions and track progress in skill development.

4. Set SMART Goals

For the Employee: Establish Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase of the plan. Clear objectives will guide your focus and progress throughout the 30-60-90 day timeframe.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to define SMART goals that align with both individual growth and organizational objectives. Regularly review and provide feedback on goal achievement.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to outline and track SMART goals for each phase of the plan.

5. Evaluate and Adapt

For the Employee: Reflect on your progress at the end of each phase, identifying successes and areas for improvement. Adapt your strategies based on feedback received and lessons learned to enhance your performance in the subsequent phases.

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule feedback sessions to discuss progress, achievements, and challenges faced by the employee. Encourage open communication and provide support for adjustments as needed.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and milestone evaluations to ensure continuous improvement throughout the plan.

By following these steps, both the Conference Services Manager and the hiring manager can collaborate effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a seamless transition into the new role.