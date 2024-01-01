30-60-90 Day Plan For Community Association Managers

Get started on the right foot, impress your new team, and drive impactful results from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a Community Association Manager can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template specifically designed for Community Association Managers, you can hit the ground running with confidence and clarity. This template empowers you to:

1. Understand the plan's purpose

To the Employee: The 30-60-90 Day Plan is your roadmap for success in the first three months. It outlines goals, expectations, and key milestones to help you hit the ground running.

To the Hiring Manager: The plan serves as a transparent guide for both you and your new hire. It aligns expectations, sets goals, and provides a structured approach to assessing performance and growth.

Use Goals in ClickUp to clearly define and track the goals set for each phase of the plan.

2. Dive into Learning and Building Relationships

To the Employee: Spend the first 30 days absorbing information, understanding processes, and building relationships with team members, stakeholders, and clients.

To the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new hire to immerse themselves in the community, learn the ropes, and establish relationships critical to their success.

Leverage Board view in ClickUp to visualize and prioritize tasks related to learning and relationship-building.

3. Develop and Implement Strategies

To the Employee: Days 31-60 are about developing strategies to enhance community engagement, streamline operations, and improve resident satisfaction.

To the Hiring Manager: Expect the new hire to start formulating strategies based on their observations and insights from the first month.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to create timelines for strategy development and implementation.

4. Drive Results and Monitor Progress

To the Employee: In the next 30 days, focus on executing strategies, driving results, and monitoring progress towards established goals.

To the Hiring Manager: Assess the new hire's ability to execute plans, adapt strategies as needed, and deliver tangible results.

Track progress and key milestones using Dashboards in ClickUp to ensure alignment with the 30-60-90 day goals.

5. Reflect, Refine, and Set Long-Term Goals

To the Employee: Reflect on achievements, challenges, and lessons learned. Refine strategies, set long-term goals, and align them with the organization's vision.

To the Hiring Manager: Review the new hire's reflection, long-term goals, and provide feedback to ensure continued growth and success.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to document reflections, refine strategies, and set long-term goals for ongoing success.

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the new hire and the hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition, effective onboarding, and impactful contributions to the community association.