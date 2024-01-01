Whether you're a hiring manager setting expectations or a new employee ready to make a difference, this template has everything you need to succeed. Let's make a positive difference together!

Starting a new job as a counselor can be both exciting and overwhelming. Utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Counselors in ClickUp can help you hit the ground running and set you up for success in your new role. Let's dive into the steps you and your hiring manager can take to make the most out of this plan.

1. Set Expectations and Goals

As a new counselor, it's crucial to align with your hiring manager on expectations and goals for your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss the key responsibilities, projects, and milestones you should aim to achieve within these timeframes. This will provide clarity on what success looks like and how you can contribute effectively to the team.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track your objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Training and Orientation

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the organization's culture, policies, and procedures. Attend training sessions, shadow senior counselors, and familiarize yourself with the tools and systems used in your role. Understanding the organization's approach is essential for building trust with your clients and colleagues.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store orientation materials, training guides, and important resources.

3. Client Caseload Allocation

By the 60-day mark, you should start taking on a caseload and actively engaging with clients. Work with your hiring manager to allocate an appropriate number of clients based on your experience level and comfort. Building strong relationships with clients early on will set the tone for successful counseling sessions in the future.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visually manage your client caseload and track progress.

4. Professional Development

As you approach the 90-day milestone, focus on your professional growth and development as a counselor. Attend workshops, conferences, or online courses to enhance your skills and stay updated on the latest trends in counseling. Discuss your development goals with your hiring manager to ensure alignment with the organization's objectives.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for training sessions and professional development activities.

5. Performance Review and Feedback

At the end of the 90 days, schedule a performance review with your hiring manager to evaluate your progress, discuss challenges, and set new goals for the future. Seek constructive feedback from colleagues and clients to continuously improve your counseling approach. Celebrate your accomplishments and reflect on your journey as a counselor.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize your performance metrics and gather feedback from stakeholders effectively.

By following these steps and leveraging the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Counselors in ClickUp, you'll be well-equipped to excel in your new role and make a positive impact in the lives of your clients. Good luck on your counseling journey! 🌈🚀