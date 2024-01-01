30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Phlebotomy Technicians

Get started today and set yourself up for success in your new role!

Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Phlebotomy Technician! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, here are six steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This plan will not only help you navigate your new position but also provide your hiring manager with a clear understanding of your goals and progress.

1. Understand Expectations and Goals

For the Employee: Take time to review the job description and discuss expectations with your hiring manager. Understand what success looks like in this role and align your personal goals with those of the organization.

For the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the key responsibilities, performance indicators, and milestones expected from the Certified Phlebotomy Technician. Ensure alignment between the organization's objectives and the employee's goals.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set, track, and align individual and organizational objectives.

2. Learn the Processes and Procedures

For the Employee: Dive into the day-to-day processes of the lab or healthcare facility. Familiarize yourself with the tools, equipment, and safety protocols required for successful phlebotomy procedures.

For the Hiring Manager: Provide training, resources, and support to help the new Certified Phlebotomy Technician learn the necessary processes and procedures efficiently.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create comprehensive guides and manuals for easy reference.

3. Build Relationships

For the Employee: Take the initiative to connect with colleagues, supervisors, and other healthcare professionals. Building strong relationships will not only enhance your work experience but also foster a collaborative environment.

For the Hiring Manager: Facilitate introductions and encourage team bonding activities to help the new employee integrate seamlessly into the team.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visualize team dynamics and foster collaboration.

4. Set Personal Development Goals

For the Employee: Identify areas for growth and development within the role. Create actionable steps to enhance your skills and knowledge in phlebotomy techniques and patient care.

For the Hiring Manager: Support the employee's professional growth by providing access to training programs, workshops, and certifications relevant to phlebotomy.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to balance tasks and allocate time for skill development.

5. Seek Feedback and Evaluate Progress

For the Employee: Regularly seek feedback from supervisors, peers, and patients to gauge your performance. Use this feedback to make necessary adjustments and improve your skills.

For the Hiring Manager: Offer constructive feedback and guidance to help the Certified Phlebotomy Technician grow in their role. Schedule checkpoints to review progress against the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and automate reminders.

6. Reflect, Adjust, and Plan Ahead

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and lessons learned during the first 90 days. Adjust your goals and strategies based on your experiences and prepare for the next phase of your career.

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to set new goals for the upcoming months. Discuss opportunities for career advancement and provide support for continued success in the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress, identify areas for improvement, and plan for future milestones.

By following these steps, both the Certified Phlebotomy Technician and the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and lay a strong foundation for a productive and fulfilling work experience. Good luck on your new journey!