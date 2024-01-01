Get started today and pave your path to success in your new role!

Starting a new role as a Biological Technician can be exciting and challenging at the same time. The 30-60-90 Day Plan is a valuable tool for both you, the new employee, and your hiring manager to ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations. Here are five steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Biological Technicians:

1. Collaborate to Define Goals

For the hiring manager: Work closely with your new Biological Technician to establish clear, achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the team and the organization.

For the employee: Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand the team's priorities and expected outcomes. Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable targets for each phase of the plan.

2. Plan and Execute Training

For the hiring manager: Develop a comprehensive training schedule that covers essential skills, tools, and processes required for the role. Provide the necessary resources and guidance to support the Biological Technician's learning curve.

For the employee: Actively participate in training sessions and seek clarification on any areas that may be unclear. Utilize Docs in ClickUp to compile training materials and take notes for future reference.

3. Hands-On Experience and Skill Development

For the hiring manager: Create opportunities for the Biological Technician to apply their knowledge in real-world scenarios. Encourage experimentation and provide constructive feedback to foster skill development.

For the employee: Take initiative in applying your learning to practical tasks and seek feedback from peers and supervisors. Use the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines and track progress.

4. Feedback and Performance Review

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to provide feedback on the Biological Technician's performance. Recognize achievements and address any areas that may require improvement to ensure continuous growth.

For the employee: Actively seek feedback from your hiring manager and team members to gauge your progress. Use the Board view in ClickUp to organize feedback received and track actionable items.

5. Goal Review and Future Planning

For the hiring manager: Review the initial goals set with the Biological Technician at the end of each phase. Identify areas of success and areas needing improvement to adjust the plan for the upcoming period.

For the employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each phase. Use this reflection to update your goals and align them with the evolving needs of the team. Leverage Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for goal reviews and planning sessions.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the Biological Technician can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding process and a strong foundation for future growth and development.