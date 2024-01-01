30-60-90 Day Plan For Automotive Body And Glass Repairers

Get started today and pave the way for a successful automotive repair career!

1. Set clear expectations

Hiring Manager:

As the hiring manager, it's crucial to define clear expectations for the new Automotive Body and Glass Repairer. Outline key responsibilities, performance milestones, and training opportunities for the upcoming months.

Employee:

Review and understand the expectations set by your hiring manager. Use this as a roadmap to align your goals with the company's objectives and showcase your skills effectively.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to establish and track performance objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the workflow and processes

Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new employee to the workflow, processes, and tools used in the automotive repair shop. Provide access to training materials, safety guidelines, and mentorship opportunities to ensure a comprehensive understanding.

Employee:

Dive into learning the workflow, tools, and safety protocols within the repair shop. Ask questions, seek guidance from colleagues, and familiarize yourself with the systems in place to enhance your productivity.

Utilize Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for learning processes and workflow procedures.

3. Develop technical skills

Hiring Manager:

Encourage the employee to focus on developing technical skills related to automotive body and glass repair. Provide shadowing opportunities, hands-on training, and resources to enhance proficiency in repair techniques.

Employee:

Engage actively in training sessions, hands-on experiences, and skill development activities. Practice repair techniques, seek feedback from experienced technicians, and strive to improve your technical expertise.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to organize training sessions, practical experiences, and skill development tasks.

4. Build customer service and communication skills

Hiring Manager:

Emphasize the importance of excellent customer service and effective communication within the repair shop. Encourage the employee to interact with customers, address inquiries, and maintain professionalism in all interactions.

Employee:

Focus on improving customer service skills, active listening, and clear communication with colleagues and customers. Practice resolving customer issues, handling feedback constructively, and fostering positive relationships.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular customer service training sessions and communication skill-building activities.

5. Set performance review meetings

Hiring Manager:

Schedule performance review meetings at the end of each 30-60-90 day period to provide feedback, assess progress, and set goals for the upcoming phase. Offer support, recognition, and constructive feedback to facilitate the employee's growth.

Employee:

Prepare for performance review meetings by reflecting on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas of improvement. Actively participate in discussions, seek feedback on your performance, and collaborate with your manager to set actionable goals for the next phase.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize performance review meetings efficiently for effective feedback and goal setting.