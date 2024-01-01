Employee, take charge of your career with this template and showcase your dedication, planning, and commitment to success right from the start!

For the hiring manager, this template ensures that your new associate attorney:

Starting a new role as an associate attorney can feel both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template designed specifically for associate attorneys, you can hit the ground running from day one!

Embark on your new journey as an associate attorney with confidence and purpose. This structured plan benefits both the hiring manager and the employee by:

For the Associate Attorney :Set yourself up for success in your new role by utilizing this template with features like:

For the Hiring Manager :Help your associate attorney seamlessly integrate into the team with ClickUp's structured template, including:

Welcome to Your New Role at the Firm! 🎉

Starting a new position as an associate attorney can be both exciting and overwhelming. But fear not! By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Associate Attorneys in ClickUp, you can set yourself up for success right from the start. Let's dive into the steps that will help you navigate your new role seamlessly.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Onboarding Kick-off

As a hiring manager, the first step is to schedule a thorough onboarding kick-off meeting with the new associate attorney. This meeting should cover an overview of the firm's culture, expectations, and the specific goals and responsibilities for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and schedule the onboarding kick-off meeting with the new associate attorney.

2. Define Expectations and Goals

During the kick-off meeting, clearly outline the expectations and goals for the associate attorney for each phase of the 30-60-90 day plan. Establish key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestones that will help track the progress of the new hire.

Use Goals in ClickUp to define specific, measurable goals for the associate attorney to achieve within the 30-60-90 day timeframe.

For the Associate Attorney:

3. Dive into Learning

For the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in learning about the firm's processes, client cases, and internal systems. Shadow senior attorneys, attend training sessions, and familiarize yourself with the firm's documentation and resources.

Create tasks in ClickUp to organize your learning objectives and track your progress as you delve into your new role.

4. Build Relationships and Contribute

As you progress into the 60 and 90-day marks, start actively networking with colleagues, clients, and stakeholders. Begin taking on more responsibilities, contribute to ongoing cases, and showcase your skills and dedication.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your tasks, ensuring you stay on track with building relationships and contributing effectively.

Congratulations on Your New Journey!

By following these steps and leveraging ClickUp's features, both the hiring manager and associate attorney can seamlessly navigate the crucial first 30-60-90 days, setting a strong foundation for a successful and rewarding working relationship. Best of luck in your new role! 🚀