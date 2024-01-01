30-60-90 Day Plan For Airline Ticket Agents

Get ready to soar high with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template—it's your ticket to a smooth journey ahead!

Starting a new role as an airline ticket agent can be exciting and a bit overwhelming. By following these steps to use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success in this dynamic role.

1. Set Clear Expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Begin by outlining the key responsibilities, goals, and performance indicators expected from the airline ticket agent during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide the new employee with a clear roadmap to follow and ensure alignment with the team's objectives.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable targets for the new employee to achieve within the designated time frames.

For the New Employee:

Review the expectations set by the hiring manager carefully. Take note of the key deliverables and milestones that need to be met at each stage of the onboarding process. Understanding these expectations will help you prioritize tasks and focus on what matters most.

Create tasks in ClickUp to break down the expectations into actionable steps and track your progress efficiently.

2. Dive into Training and Familiarization

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide the new employee with access to training materials, resources, and systems necessary to carry out their duties effectively. Schedule regular check-ins to gauge progress, offer support, and address any challenges that may arise during the training period.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create and store training documents, guides, and important information for easy access by the new employee.

For the New Employee:

Immerse yourself in the training materials provided by the hiring manager. Take the time to familiarize yourself with the airline's booking systems, customer service protocols, and ticketing procedures. Seek clarification on any aspects that are unclear to ensure a strong foundation for success.

Refer to the Docs in ClickUp to access training resources, guidelines, and reference materials conveniently.

3. Build Customer Service Skills

For the Hiring Manager:

Emphasize the importance of exceptional customer service in the role of an airline ticket agent. Encourage the new employee to practice active listening, problem-solving, and effective communication techniques to enhance the overall customer experience.

Implement Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for the new employee to focus on improving customer service skills throughout the onboarding process.

For the New Employee:

Practice handling various customer scenarios, resolving conflicts, and addressing inquiries with professionalism and empathy. Seek feedback from experienced colleagues or supervisors to refine your customer service approach and deliver top-notch service consistently.

Track your progress and customer service interactions in ClickUp tasks to reflect on your performance and identify areas for improvement.

4. Set Personal Development Goals

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new employee to set personal development goals aligned with their career aspirations within the airline industry. Provide guidance on how they can leverage training opportunities, mentorship programs, and networking events to enhance their skills and knowledge.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to collaborate with the employee on setting career development objectives and milestones for continuous growth.

For the New Employee:

Take the initiative to identify areas for professional growth and skill enhancement that will benefit your role as an airline ticket agent. Seek out mentorship opportunities, industry certifications, or workshops that can expand your knowledge and expertise in the aviation sector.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline your personal development goals and track your progress towards achieving them over the 30-60-90 day period.