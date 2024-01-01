Start your journey on the right track with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today! 🚀

Starting a new role as an airline reservationist can be both exciting and overwhelming. Luckily, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through your journey! This customizable template is the perfect tool to help you manage your time efficiently, learn the ins and outs of the reservation system, hone your customer service skills, and hit your performance targets.

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Airline Reservationists? This structured approach will help both the hiring manager and the new employee smoothly navigate the initial days on the job. Let's get started!

1. Understand the Plan

For the Hiring Manager: Familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp. This plan provides a clear roadmap for the new hire's critical tasks and goals in the first three months.

For the Employee: Take the time to review the detailed plan laid out for you. Understand the expectations and milestones set for each phase to hit the ground running.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to align on objectives and track progress effectively.

2. Establish Training and Familiarization

For the Hiring Manager: Develop a comprehensive training schedule for the new employee, covering essential systems, policies, and procedures specific to airline reservations. Ensure they have the necessary resources and support to succeed.

For the Employee: Engage actively in training sessions and immerse yourself in learning the reservation systems and processes. Seek clarification on any doubts to ensure a strong foundation.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to store training materials and reference guides for easy access.

3. Customer Interaction and Reservation Handling

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the employee to real-time customer interactions and reservation handling scenarios. Provide constructive feedback to refine their skills and build confidence.

For the Employee: Start handling reservations under supervision, focusing on accuracy, efficiency, and exceptional customer service. Learn from each interaction to enhance performance.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize the progress of each reservation and track customer interactions effectively.

4. Progress Review and Goal Setting

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the employee to review their progress, address any challenges, and set new goals for the upcoming phases. Provide constructive feedback to facilitate continuous improvement.

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges during the initial phases. Set new goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days based on feedback and performance insights.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to monitor performance metrics and progress towards set goals effectively.