Starting a new role as a 3D animator can be both exhilarating and overwhelming. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for 3D Animators template comes in handy for both you and your hiring manager! This template empowers you to: Set clear goals, objectives, and tasks for your first 30, 60, and 90 days to ensure a smooth onboarding process

Showcase your skills and track progress effectively to boost confidence and performance

Communicate proactively with your manager to align expectations and success metrics for a successful start Embark on your new journey with confidence and structure—let ClickUp's template guide you to 3D animation success!

3D Animator 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits

Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan for 3D Animators is essential for both new hires and hiring managers as it sets clear expectations and goals for the initial months of the role. Here's how this template benefits both parties: For the New Hire: Establishes a structured roadmap for onboarding, skill development, and project progress

Helps set clear goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days

Enables better time management and prioritization of tasks

Builds confidence and motivation by showcasing progress and achievements For the Hiring Manager: Provides visibility into the new hire's progress and alignment with project goals

Facilitates effective communication and feedback throughout the onboarding process

Ensures a smoother transition into the team and project with clear expectations

Helps identify any challenges early on and provide necessary support and resources

Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For 3D Animators

Starting a new role as a 3D animator? ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template for 3D animators includes: Custom Statuses : Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client

: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client Custom Fields : Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress

: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress Custom Views: Access various views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, and more to streamline communication and progress tracking For the hiring manager: Easily monitor the progress of the 3D animator with clear statuses and custom fields for accountability

Quickly view the 30-60-90 day plan progress through different views for seamless oversight For the employee: Stay organized and focused on goals with structured statuses and custom fields that guide you through your onboarding journey

Utilize different views to access information, collaborate with teams, and track progress effectively

How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For 3D Animators

Starting a new role as a 3D Animator can be exciting yet overwhelming. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can have a structured approach to ensure a successful onboarding process and a smooth transition into the role. Here are four steps to guide you through the process: 1. Set Clear Expectations For Hiring Managers: Define Goals: Clearly outline the key performance indicators and objectives you expect the new 3D Animator to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Clearly outline the key performance indicators and objectives you expect the new 3D Animator to achieve within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Establish Support: Ensure the animator has the necessary resources, software tools, and access to relevant team members to succeed. For New Employees: Understand Objectives: Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your manager to understand what is expected of you.

Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan provided by your manager to understand what is expected of you. Seek Clarification: If any goals or tasks are unclear, don't hesitate to seek clarification from your manager or team members. 2. Plan Your Learning Curve For Hiring Managers: Training Schedule: Create a detailed training schedule for the new animator to learn about the company's processes, software tools, and specific project requirements.

Create a detailed training schedule for the new animator to learn about the company's processes, software tools, and specific project requirements. Feedback Mechanism: Establish regular check-ins to provide feedback and address any challenges the animator may face. For New Employees: Skill Development: Identify areas where you need to upskill or improve and create a plan to enhance your abilities within the first 90 days.

Identify areas where you need to upskill or improve and create a plan to enhance your abilities within the first 90 days. Feedback Loop: Actively seek feedback from your manager and colleagues to gauge your progress and make necessary adjustments. 3. Execute and Collaborate For Hiring Managers: Delegate Tasks: Assign initial projects and tasks that align with the learning objectives to allow the animator to apply their skills.

Assign initial projects and tasks that align with the learning objectives to allow the animator to apply their skills. Encourage Collaboration: Foster a collaborative environment where the animator can work with team members, share ideas, and contribute to projects. For New Employees: Take Initiative: Proactively engage in project work, contribute ideas, and seek opportunities to showcase your skills.

Proactively engage in project work, contribute ideas, and seek opportunities to showcase your skills. Network: Build relationships with team members, seek mentorship, and actively participate in team meetings and discussions. 4. Evaluate Progress and Adjust For Hiring Managers: Performance Reviews: Conduct regular performance reviews at the end of each 30-day period to evaluate progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if needed.

Conduct regular performance reviews at the end of each 30-day period to evaluate progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals if needed. Continuous Improvement: Identify areas for improvement in the onboarding process and make necessary enhancements for future hires. For New Employees: Self-Assessment: Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each 30-day period to track progress and identify areas for improvement.

Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each 30-day period to track progress and identify areas for improvement. Goal Setting: Adjust your goals for the next 30-day period based on feedback received and new insights gained during the initial phase. By following these steps, both hiring managers and new 3D Animators can streamline the onboarding process and set a strong foundation for a successful and productive working relationship.

Get Started with ClickUp’s 3D Animator 30-60-90 Day Plan

3D animators embarking on a new job or project can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan to set clear goals and tasks for their first months. This template streamlines onboarding, skill development, and project progression for a seamless experience. For Hiring Managers and New Employees: Hit “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan into your Workspace. Assign team members and designate responsibilities using the custom fields "Who's in Charge" and "Onboarding Stage." Utilize the following views to enhance collaboration and progress tracking: References: Store important resources and materials for easy access.

Store important resources and materials for easy access. Onboarding Board: Visualize tasks and milestones for effective onboarding.

Visualize tasks and milestones for effective onboarding. Chat: Communicate with team members and clients seamlessly.

Communicate with team members and clients seamlessly. Calendar: Schedule key deadlines and meetings.

Schedule key deadlines and meetings. Start Here: Access a quick overview of the plan to kickstart progress.

Access a quick overview of the plan to kickstart progress. Onboarding Plan: Dive into detailed steps and objectives for each phase.

Dive into detailed steps and objectives for each phase. Onboarding Progress: Track task completion and overall progress effectively. Organize tasks into statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, to monitor progress. Update statuses as tasks advance to keep everyone informed. Monitor and analyze progress to ensure a successful onboarding and project execution.

