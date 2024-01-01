30-60-90 Day Plan For Airframe Mechanics

For hiring managers, this template offers insight into your new hire's trajectory and potential. Get ready to take off to success together—new employees and managers alike!

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Airframe Mechanics, designed to help hiring managers and employees navigate the crucial onboarding process seamlessly:

Excited to get started as an Airframe Mechanic? Follow these 5 steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to impress your hiring manager and hit the ground running in your new role!

1. Understand the Expectations

To the Employee: Review the plan thoroughly to understand what's expected of you in your first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help you align your goals with the company's objectives and set a strong foundation for success.

To the Hiring Manager: Clearly outline the key responsibilities, milestones, and training opportunities for the new Airframe Mechanic. Providing a roadmap for success will ensure a smooth onboarding process and clarity on performance expectations.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Learn the Processes and Procedures

To the Employee: Spend the first 30 days familiarizing yourself with the company's processes, safety protocols, and tools specific to your role. Seek guidance from senior team members and ask questions to deepen your understanding.

To the Hiring Manager: Facilitate training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and access to necessary resources to support the employee in learning the required processes effectively.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to track progress and ensure all necessary training steps are completed.

3. Apply Knowledge and Improve Skills

To the Employee: During the next 30 days, start applying what you've learned by actively participating in maintenance tasks, troubleshooting exercises, and quality checks. Seek feedback to continuously improve your skills.

To the Hiring Manager: Encourage hands-on experience, provide constructive feedback, and offer additional training or mentorship opportunities to enhance the employee's proficiency.

Leverage recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular skill-building activities and feedback sessions.

4. Take on More Responsibility

To the Employee: In the third month, demonstrate your capabilities by taking on more complex tasks, leading projects, or assisting in training new hires. Show initiative and a willingness to contribute to the team's success.

To the Hiring Manager: Gradually increase the employee's responsibilities, assign challenging projects, and provide opportunities for growth and leadership development.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline task assignments and track the employee's progress in handling increased responsibilities.

5. Reflect, Review, and Plan Ahead

To the Employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement during the first 90 days. Set new goals for your continuous development and discuss them with your manager.

To the Hiring Manager: Conduct a performance review, provide feedback on the employee's progress, and collaborate on setting SMART goals for the next quarter.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule performance reviews, goal-setting meetings, and plan ahead for the employee's ongoing success.