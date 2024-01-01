Get ready to soar to new heights with ClickUp's comprehensive aircraft engineer plan—all set for takeoff!

Starting a new role as an aircraft engineer can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new team member up for success or the employee eager to make a lasting impact, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Aircraft Engineers is here to guide you through the crucial first months.

Excited to dive into your new role as an aircraft engineer? The 30-60-90 Day Plan For Aircraft Engineers in ClickUp is here to help you hit the ground running and impress your new team. Let's break it down for both you and your hiring manager:

1. Learn the Ropes

For the Employee:

In the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company’s processes, team structure, and ongoing projects. Take the time to introduce yourself to colleagues and ask questions to get a better grasp of the workflow.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize team tasks and projects to understand ongoing work.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support your new hire by providing detailed insights into ongoing projects, assigning a buddy to help them navigate the team, and scheduling regular check-ins to ensure they have all the resources they need.

2. Dive into Training

For the Employee:

During days 30-60, participate in any required training sessions, shadow experienced engineers, and start working on smaller tasks to get hands-on experience. This is the time to deepen your understanding of the aircraft systems and maintenance procedures.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access training materials and document key learnings.

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure the employee has access to necessary training materials, schedule sessions with key team members for shadowing opportunities, and provide feedback to help them grow.

3. Take on Projects

For the Employee:

In days 60-90, start taking on more responsibility by working on assigned projects independently. Apply the knowledge you've gained so far to contribute effectively to the team's goals.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to track project timelines and dependencies.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign challenging yet achievable projects to the employee, provide constructive feedback on their work, and encourage them to share their progress and challenges during team meetings.

4. Seek Feedback

For the Employee:

Throughout the 90-day period, actively seek feedback from peers, supervisors, and clients to identify areas for improvement. Use this feedback to continuously enhance your skills and performance.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for feedback sessions with team members.

For the Hiring Manager:

Regularly provide feedback to the employee on their performance, celebrate their successes, and offer constructive criticism to support their growth within the company.

5. Set Future Goals

For the Employee:

At the end of the 90 days, reflect on your achievements and set goals for the upcoming months. Whether it's pursuing advanced certifications or taking on leadership roles, use this time to plan your career development.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set SMART goals for your career progression.

For the Hiring Manager:

Discuss the employee's achievements during the probation period, align on future goals and development opportunities, and provide the necessary support for their continued growth within the organization.

By following these steps, both the new aircraft engineer and the hiring manager can ensure a successful onboarding process and lay a strong foundation for a fruitful working relationship.