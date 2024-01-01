30-60-90 Day Plan For Advertising Analysts

Stepping into a new role as an Advertising Analyst can be both thrilling and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Advertising Analysts, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template caters to both the hiring manager and employee, offering a roadmap for success that includes:

Excited to dive into your new role as an Advertising Analyst? Here's a comprehensive guide on how to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp to set yourself up for success.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Start by clearly outlining your expectations for the Advertising Analyst's performance over the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key objectives, projects, and milestones you expect them to achieve during each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear, measurable objectives for the new Advertising Analyst.

2. Provide Resources and Support

Ensure the Advertising Analyst has access to all the necessary tools, data, and training needed to succeed in their role. Offer guidance, support, and regular feedback to help them navigate their responsibilities effectively.

Use Automations in ClickUp to automate task assignments, reminders, and notifications to support the Advertising Analyst throughout their journey.

For the Employee:

3. Develop a Learning Plan

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the company's advertising strategies, tools, and processes. Dive into any training materials provided and shadow team members to grasp the workflow.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, meetings, and learning activities for the initial 30 days.

4. Set Goals and Deliverables

In the next 60 days, start taking ownership of projects and campaigns. Collaborate with team members, gather insights, and begin implementing your ideas. Focus on meeting deadlines and producing high-quality work.

Utilize the Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize project timelines, dependencies, and milestones as you progress through your 60 and 90-day goals.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the Advertising Analyst can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding process and a productive first few months in the new role.