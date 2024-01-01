Get ready to ace your new role or climb that career ladder with confidence—start planning your success today!

Starting a new job or aiming for that coveted promotion as an actuary? The first 30, 60, and 90 days are crucial for setting the tone and showcasing your value. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for actuaries template, you can hit the ground running and impress your new team right from the start!

New hires and hiring managers alike benefit from the 30-60-90 Day Plan for actuaries. Here's why:

Starting a new role as an actuary? Get ahead with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template.

Whether you're a hiring manager overseeing the onboarding process or an actuary starting a new role, this template will guide you through a successful transition and alignment with company expectations.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template tailored for actuaries! This template is designed to help both hiring managers and new employees effectively outline goals and priorities for the first three months. Here are the main elements:

Starting a new role as an actuary can be both exciting and overwhelming. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp and following the steps outlined below, both you as the new employee and your hiring manager can ensure a smooth transition and a successful start in your new position.

1. Understand the Expectations

As the new actuary, it's crucial to fully understand the expectations and objectives set by your hiring manager for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide you with a clear roadmap of what needs to be achieved in each phase of your onboarding.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline and track the specific objectives for each phase of your plan.

2. Dive into Learning

In the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the company culture, understanding the actuarial processes, and getting acquainted with your team and stakeholders. Absorb as much information as possible to lay a solid foundation for your future work.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and create documentation on company policies, procedures, and industry standards.

3. Set Short-Term Goals

As you transition into the second month, set short-term goals that align with the broader objectives of your role. These goals should be actionable, measurable, and contribute to the overall success of the actuarial team.

Use the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visually plan out your short-term goals and deadlines for the next 30 days.

4. Collaborate and Communicate

Effective communication is key to success in any role. By the 60-day mark, make an effort to collaborate with cross-functional teams, seek feedback from peers, and communicate your progress with your hiring manager.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to manage tasks and projects collaboratively with your team members.

5. Evaluate and Adjust

Approaching the 90-day mark, take time to evaluate your progress against the initial expectations and goals. Identify areas of strength and areas that may need improvement. Be open to feedback and be prepared to adjust your strategies accordingly.

Use the recurring tasks feature in ClickUp to schedule regular self-assessment sessions to track your progress and make necessary adjustments.

6. Plan for the Future

As you wrap up your first 90 days, take the opportunity to discuss your long-term career goals with your hiring manager. Use this time to align your aspirations with the company's vision and create a plan for your future growth within the organization.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to set reminders for check-ins with your hiring manager to discuss your career progression and development within the company.