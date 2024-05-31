Track, prioritize, and pay down technical debt in one unified workspace. ClickUp helps engineering teams capture debt, plan remediation, and balance new feature work with long-term code health—without losing velocity.
Technical debt grows when issues are undocumented, ownership is unclear, and cleanup work gets deprioritized. ClickUp centralizes technical debt items, engineering context, tasks, and approvals into a single platform—giving teams full visibility and a clear path from identification to resolution.
Identify prioritize and resolve technical debt faster by connecting issues context and execution in one place—so teams maintain velocity stability and code quality sprint after sprint.
ClickUp AI works across your entire engineering workflow—helping teams surface prioritize and resolve technical debt with speed and confidence.
Start managing technical debt immediately with templates designed for real engineering workflows.
Learn how engineering teams use ClickUp to track prioritize and reduce technical debt—from backlog management to long-term system health.