Built for delivery. Not just the demo.

Reduce Project Admin 50% with 10 Super Agents

Most project teams spend way too much time on coordination, updates, and internal work, rather than actual project delivery.

Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the operational overhead: automated standups, real-time risk alerts, stakeholder reports that write themselves.

While most tools help you track work, these 10 Super Agents actually help you move it forward.

Stop losing time on admin. Start leading.

Meet Your Agents

Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:

  1. Project Brief Generator
  2. Resource Allocation Manager
  3. Risk Assessment Analyzer
  4. Sprint Planning Agent
  5. Daily Standup Facilitator ...and five more!
Project Management Super Agent
Customer Story

Real Businesses, Unreal Results

Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.

- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

  • 20% boost in operational efficiency with ClickUp AI
  • 2 FTEs' work handled by Super Agents
  • 800+ emails triaged daily in real time
Bell Direct Jonathan Tan

Most Generic AI Agents Disappoint

30% of people

Say agents sound confident but get things wrong.

62% of people

Say AI agents create more work than they remove.

12% of people

Say AI agents are hard to set up or connect to their tools.

So, What Makes AI Agents Truly Helpful?

When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.

When project managers spend hours every week chasing updates, it helps to have a single source of truth where all project context is easily discoverable.

Powered by context
No failed pilots. No fake promises. Measurable ROI.

This Is Why ClickUp Super Agents Are Different

  • Super Agents live inside your ClickUp workspace
  • They don't need briefing. They don't need integrations configured from scratch
  • They inherit the context of your work—your tasks, documents, conversations, and timelines (with permission-based access)

Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.

ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.

Super Agents benchmark scores
ClickUp

Over 10 million Super Agents already created on ClickUp.

These 10 Super Agents are where high-performing project teams start.

Get 10 ready-to-launch ClickUp Super Agents
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