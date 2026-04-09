Most project teams spend way too much time on coordination, updates, and internal work, rather than actual project delivery.
Super Agents are no-code AI agents that handle the operational overhead: automated standups, real-time risk alerts, stakeholder reports that write themselves.
While most tools help you track work, these 10 Super Agents actually help you move it forward.
Stop losing time on admin. Start leading.
Some of the Super Agents you'll see inside:
Anyone can start with AI Agents—you don’t need a development background. ClickUp has made it so easy to set up agents and introduce AI incrementally into our operating model.
- Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
When asked what would make AI agents truly useful, the top answer wasn’t speed or power. Nearly 40% of respondents said they need an agent with a perfect understanding of their work context.
When project managers spend hours every week chasing updates, it helps to have a single source of truth where all project context is easily discoverable.
Since Super Agents retain context, remember past decisions, and operate continuously, they’re able to act with far more reliability than prompt-based agents.
ClickUp’s Super Agents scored 77 out of 100 in a direct benchmark of execution‑ready project plans. The closest competitor reached 61, with most others stuck in the 40s and 50s. When you ask each platform to turn a real project brief into a plan your team can actually run, the gap shows up fast.