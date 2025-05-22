Strengthening the Converged AI Workspace

ClickUp has acquired Qatalog

Qatalog's AI-powered work hub, with enterprise search and AI agents, continues ClickUp's mission to eliminate work sprawl and maximize human productivity.

  Siemens Logo
  AT&T Logo
  American Airlines Logo
  Cartoon Network Logo
  Sephora Logo
  Paramount Logo
  Wayfair Logo
  Logitech Logo
  Chick-fil-a Logo
  Zillow Logo
  Datadog Logo
What’s coming next

By integrating Qatalog’s technology and concepts, ClickUp makes it easier for teams to stay aligned, discover information instantly, and move work forward without switching between tools. This is a major step toward eliminating work sprawl and creating a workspace that not only stores your work but understands it, surfaces insights, and helps teams collaborate smarter and faster.

The future of work, converged


Enterprise AI Search

A single place for AI-powered deep search and contextual answers

Ambient Agents

Agents handle the busywork—so your team can move faster and focus on what matters most

Unified Projects & Docs

Keep projects, documents, and teams connected in one central workspace so work flows seamlessly.

Brain MAX

Search across your work apps and the web using the best AI models and turn your voice into action using Talk to Text.

ClickUp

Experience the future of productivity, all in ClickUp.

Join thousands of teams already streamlining projects, documentation, and collaboration in ClickUp.

ClickUp 3.0

The everything app, for work.

