mais de 30 prompts de difusão estável para criar visuais impressionantes

Some days, creativity flows effortlessly. Other days? You’re stuck staring at a blank canvas, waiting for inspiration to strike until frustration takes over.

That’s when a little help from AI can make all the difference.

Stable Diffusion is one of those tools that can turn your ideas into stunning visuals, whether you’re an artist, a designer, or just someone who loves experimenting with AI-generated art.

But like any tool, it’s all about how well it can be used to design AI-generated images. The right prompts are what differentiate a vague concept from a masterpiece.

Whether you’re creating concept art or hyper-realistic portraits, these 30+ prompts will help bring your vision to life. 🎨

Understanding Stable Diffusion

Stable Diffusion is a deep learning, text-to-image model that generates images from text descriptions using different artificial intelligence methods.

via Stable Diffusion

Released in 2022, it’s a generative AI model for text-guided inpainting, outpainting, and image-to-image translation. At its core, it’s powered by a latent diffusion model (LDM) that transforms text prompts into detailed visuals.

Key features of Stable Diffusion Visual autoencoder (VAE): This compresses images into a simplified format, capturing their essential details. When generating art, it reconstructs images from this compressed data

U-Net decoder: This is where the denoising happens. It takes a noisy version of an image and gradually refines it into a clear, high-quality visual

Text encoder: Stable Diffusion uses a CLIP ViT-L/14 text encoder to interpret prompts, ensuring the AI understands what you’re asking for

🔍 Did You Know? The name ‘Stable Diffusion’ was chosen for the AI model developed by Stability AI, a UK-based artificial intelligence company. The ‘diffusion’ in the name refers to the diffusion models used in its architecture, while the ‘stable’ reflects the company’s name.

Why Mastering Prompts is Crucial?

You wouldn’t tell an artist to ‘just draw a great logo’ and expect a masterpiece. The same goes for AI-generated art. Without clear direction, you might end up with something completely different from what you imagined.

The better your prompt, the more control you have over the final image. Here are some reasons why mastering the best stable diffusion prompts is important. ⚒️

Keeping bias in check: Accurate prompts can help steer AI toward more balanced and fair results, reducing unintended biases in its outputs ⚖️

Better detailing: Specific prompts help AI generate textures, reflections, and fine details that make images look lifelike or artistically refined 🎨

Better creativity: The right prompts can help you explore new styles, generate fresh ideas, explore graphic design trends, and push artistic boundaries 🖌️

Consistent reproducibility: For branding, marketing, or storytelling, consistent prompt structures ensure cohesive and recognizable visual styles 🗂️

🧠 Fun Fact: The history of AI art dates back to 1973! American computer scientist Harold Cohen created the first AI painting using AARON, programming it with a set of rules to generate art, such as ‘paint a blue line. ’

Examples of Stable Diffusion Prompts

Ever typed in a prompt, hit generate, and ended up with something entirely off? One word too vague, and you get a random mess. Too much detail, and it might miss the essence of your idea. The trick is knowing how to balance specificity and creativity.

Here are some AI art prompts to guide you so you can spend less time tweaking and more time creating 💁

Portraits

1. ‘A hyper-realistic portrait of a [age] [gender] with [skin tone] and [hairstyle], captured in Rembrandt lighting using cinematic depth of field, with a 50mm lens, f/1. 8 aperture’

2. ‘A watercolor painting of a [person’s role, e. g. , ‘medieval knight’] in soft, pastel hues, focusing on delicate brushstrokes and layered washes for depth and texture’

3. ‘A low-poly 3D render of a [character], using triangulated shading and ambient occlusion, resembling an early PlayStation game aesthetic’

via Stable Diffusion

Landscapes

4. ‘A photorealistic aerial view of a [landscape type] captured with a drone-style perspective, featuring golden hour lighting, soft mist, and volumetric fog for atmospheric depth’

5. ‘A charcoal sketch of a [season] countryside, utilizing cross-hatching and shading techniques for dramatic contrasts and a vintage etching effect’

6. ‘A digital matte painting of a [fantasy setting], using multi-layered atmospheric perspective, subsurface scattering for natural light diffusion, and blender-rendered volumetric clouds’

via Stable Diffusion

🔍 Did You Know? The global AI image generator market size was valued at $257. 157 million in 2022 and is projected to grow to $917. 448 million by 2030. It exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17. 4%.

Fantasy

7. ‘A dark fantasy concept of a [creature type] emerging from shadows cast by rim lighting, designed with ZBrush sculpting techniques and rendered in Unreal Engine 5’s Lumen lighting system’

8. ‘A storybook-style ink illustration of a magical forest, crafted with stippling and cross-hatching techniques, colored in hand-painted gouache textures for an organic look’

9. ‘A vibrant digital painting of an enchanted castle, using RGB split glitch effects, chromatic aberration, and holographic reflections for a surreal fantasy aesthetic’

via Stable Diffusion

Sci-Fi

10. ‘A cyberpunk cityscape at night, illuminated with the neon glow from emissive surfaces, ray-traced reflections, and depth-of-field blur to create an immersive cinematic look’

11. ‘A futuristic spacecraft interior using brutalist design principles, detailed with PBR (Physically Based Rendering) metal textures, and illuminated by bioluminescent LED panels’

12. ‘A hard-surface 3D model of a robotic humanoid, rigged with inverse kinematics, textured with subsurface scattering for realistic skin-metal hybrid surfaces’

via Stable Diffusion

Abstract

13. ‘A generative art composition featuring fractal geometry, using Voronoi patterns, random Perlin noise, and gradient-based edge detection’

14. ‘A glitch art-style creation where color channels are deliberately shifted, and pixel sorting algorithms distort the form, giving an eerie, distorted aesthetic’

15. ‘A psychedelic artwork with a kaleidoscopic mirror effect, incorporating fluid dynamics simulation, particle scattering, and contrast-enhanced color grading’

via Stable Diffusion

💡Pro Tip: Structure your prompts from broad to specific—start with the overall style (generative/glitch/psychedelic) before adding technical details like Voronoi patterns or particle systems.

Still life

16. ‘A baroque-inspired oil painting of a [object set], arranged in a Chiaroscuro lighting setup, with thick impasto textures applied to key highlight areas’

17. ‘A modern minimalist 3D render of a [everyday object], emphasizing PBR soft shadows, global illumination reflections, and a neutral color palette’

18. ‘A surrealist still life featuring [objects], using floating zero-gravity physics simulations and digital matte painting techniques for ethereal realism’

Architecture

19. ‘A futuristic metropolis skyline featuring parametric architectural structures, illuminated by global skylight occlusion, rendered in Octane Render for cinematic realism’

20. ‘A hand-drawn pencil sketch of a gothic cathedral, employing one-point perspective construction, architectural detailing, and heavy contrast shading for a dramatic effect’

21. ‘A low-poly architectural render of a modern glass skyscraper, utilizing ray-traced reflections, ambient occlusion shading, and depth-based fog simulation’

Concept Art

22. ‘A steampunk vehicle concept illustrated with kitbashed mechanical components, rendered in Blender’s Eevee engine for fast real-time reflections and shadows’

23. ‘A post-apocalyptic wasteland scene designed with layered grunge textures, weathered metal surfaces, and debris physics simulation for realism’

24. ‘A top-down RPG-style character sheet, showcasing fully rigged animations, hand-painted textures, and PBR material setup’

Surrealism

25. ‘A surrealistic portrait of a [person], where their features dissolve into geometric low-poly deconstruction, illuminated by soft caustic reflections’

26. ‘A melting architecture-inspired landscape, using AI-driven texture morphing, heat distortion shaders, and volumetric displacement mapping’

27. ‘A dreamscape composition where gravity is reversed, featuring floating islands with water spilling into the sky, rendered using Houdini fluid simulation’

Retro and vintage aesthetics

28. ‘A 1980s vaporwave city skyline, designed with neon grid lines, chromatic aberration, and VHS scanline effects, featuring a [retro object] in the foreground’

29. ‘A 1920s Art Deco travel poster, featuring a stylized [landmark] with bold geometric shapes, metallic gold accents, and high-contrast color blocking’

30. ‘A 1950s diner interior, captured in Kodachrome color grading, with soft halftone textures, warm incandescent lighting, and vintage furniture designs’

Optical illusions and mind-bending visuals

31. ‘A Penrose staircase architectural rendering, constructed with impossible Escher-style geometry, seamless paradoxical transitions, and hyper-realistic texture mapping’

32. ‘A kaleidoscopic fractal art piece, generated using Mandelbrot set equations, repeating mirror symmetry, and intense color gradient shifts’

33. ‘A floating levitation illusion with [object, e. g. , ‘snowflakes’], manipulated through realistic physics simulation, precisely cast soft shadows, and forced perspective composition’

via Stable Diffusion

Food art and culinary visualization

34. ‘A hyper-detailed macro shot of a [dish], captured with soft diffused lighting, condensation details, and shallow depth-of-field to enhance texture’

35. ‘A hand-painted, illustrated recipe book page showing [dish], using ink-and-watercolor sketching techniques, aged paper textures, and warm rustic tones’

36. ‘A highly detailed, realistic painting of a chef elegantly plating a gourmet dish. The chef has a realistically-shaded perfect face, captured in a medium shot. Soft lighting highlights the rich textures of the food, while dynamic lighting adds depth and warmth to the scene, making the dish look irresistibly appetizing’

Crafting Your Stable Diffusion Prompts

Crafting the right prompt is about effectively communicating with the AI tool. Here’s what we mean 👇

Step #1: Start with a clear vision

Before you start typing, pause to visualize your goal. The clearer your idea, the easier it will be to structure a strong prompt.

For starters, answer these questions: What is the main subject of the image? (A person, an object, a detailed scene?)

What artistic style should the image follow? (Painting, digital art, 3D render, sharp focus cinematic shot?)

What mood and atmosphere do you want to convey? (Dark and moody, warm and inviting, eerie and surreal?)

What color scheme best fits your vision? (Vibrant neon, monochrome, pastel tones?)

Step #2: Define the art style

Different art styles give your image a distinct character.

So make sure to specify what you want. For example, mention the: Medium: Is it a digital painting, a sketch, or a 3D render? A hyper-realistic render, a cartoonish sketch, or a vintage oil painting?

Genre: Do you prefer realism, impressionism, or abstract? A sci-fi cyberpunk cityscape, a dreamy watercolor landscape, or a dark fantasy illustration?

Influences: Are there particular artists or movements you’re inspired by?

If you’re unsure, experiment by adding different styles and seeing how the AI interprets them.

Step #3: Describe the subject, specify composition, and camera settings

Be as specific as possible when describing the subject. Adding details like poses, accessories, background elements, and textures makes a huge difference.

📌 Example: Instead of saying, ‘a dog in a park,’ try, ‘A closeup portrait of a fluffy golden retriever sitting in a sunlit park, tongue out, wearing a red bandana, surrounded by autumn leaves, shot with a shallow depth of field. ’

The result we got for Prompt 1 👇

The result we got for Prompt 2 👇

Just look and feel the difference yourself. And to achieve images as precise as this, don’t forget to include composition details like:

Perspective: First-person view, aerial shot, wide-angle, close-up portrait

Lighting: Soft and diffused, neon-lit, studio lighting, golden hour, dramatic chiaroscuro

Framing: Centered composition, rule of thirds, cinematic framing

Step #3: Use blueprints for prompts

The prompt you input will only produce a precise visual when you follow a specific blueprint. Here’s a structure you should go by 👇

[Subject] + [Action/Pose] + [Environment] + [Art Style] + [Lighting/Color]

Remember, AI-generated art isn’t always perfect on the first try. Test variations, tweak descriptions, add negative prompts, and refine them until you get the desired results.

And if you don’t want to build prompts from scratch every time, save and use AI prompt templates to streamline your creative process while retaining quality.

Instead of struggling to write the ‘perfect’ prompt, use advanced AI tools for designers to help you write one, especially if you’re not an expert in prompt engineering.

Here’s how it works:

📝 You ask AI for a prompt:‘Can you generate a detailed AI image prompt for a cinematic shot of a group of professionals engaged in a discussion during a client meeting with the New York City skyline visible in the background?’

🎯 AI generates a structured prompt:‘Create a cinematic image capturing a group of professionals engaged in a lively discussion during a client meeting. The setting is a modern, sleek conference room with large glass windows. The New York City skyline is prominently visible in the background, showcasing iconic skyscrapers like the Empire State Building and One World Trade Center. The room is filled with natural light, casting soft shadows and reflections on the polished wooden table. ’

Use ClickUp Brain to create and refine custom prompts

Now, instead of manually refining your prompt, just copy this AI-generated version to get a high-quality, customized image in seconds.

The design world is changing fast. What once took hours of brainstorming, sketching, and refining now happens in minutes with AI-powered tools.

And one name that has broken all limits and made creativity management a piece of cake is ClickUp.

It’s the everything app for work that combines everything you can imagine in one platform, tying the whole team (and beyond) together.

ClickUp Design Project Management Solution

Digging even deeper, ClickUp’s Design Project Management Solution now gives teams of all sizes a clear view of timelines, team assignments, and progress, all in one place. Isn’t that cool?

Streamline collaboration, manage projects, and execute creative work across your portfolio with ClickUp’s Design Solution

ClickUp Brain

What’s even cooler is ClickUp Brain, which acts as your personal AI assistant, simplifying project management, content creation, AI image generation, and collaboration.

Create new content or improve existing content with ClickUp Brain

In a nutshell, Brain 👇 Suggests design concepts and mood board ideas to overcome creative blocks

Extracts key points from design briefs, client emails, and feedback

Highlights key requirements like color schemes, typography, and layout preferences

Summarizes meeting notes into actionable design tasks

Analyzes team workload to prevent burnout and balance tasks

Creates real-time design progress reports for stakeholders

ClickUp Whiteboards

Combine it with ClickUp Whiteboards, and it will become even more powerful. Whiteboards are where ideas are born and nurtured. They offer design teams a visual workspace where brainstorms, feedback, and creative prompts come to life.

And one of the coolest features of it? AI-powered image generation. Instead of spending time sketching concepts from scratch, you just drop in a prompt, and AI brings your vision to life—instantly.

Generate high-quality images to provide visual context to ideas in ClickUp Whiteboards

Need to explore different styles or compositions? No problem. You can generate multiple variations in seconds, speeding up the brainstorming and iteration process.

💡Pro Tip: Structure your design briefs with clear sections (objectives, requirements, inspiration) to help AI extract information more accurately and generate better recommendations.

ClickUp Docs

But what happens to ideas once they’re fully formed? If Whiteboards shape ideas, ClickUp Docs is where those ideas get organized.

Connect your design workflow with documents seamlessly with ClickUp Docs

It’s an interactive workspace where teams can draft creative technique briefs, store brand guidelines, and create design playbooks with images, embedded links, and checklists. The best part? You can even ask Brain to generate plans or project guidelines to save yourself the hassle!

Ask ClickUp Brain to create project guidelines, launch plans, and more

Better yet, you can @mention teammates for feedback, assign action items directly from the document, and keep everything in one place instead of relying on multiple solutions.

Plus, with real-time editing and inline comments, there’s no more back-and-forth on email chains!

Whenever we have a new product launch or a promotion going on, our graphic design team will submit the creative through ClickUp, and instead of going back-and-forth between emails and meetings, I’m able to just comment straight on the document, which overall makes the whole process more efficient and effective. I would say the comment feature and ClickUp easily save me about 50% of my time.

Whenever we have a new product launch or a promotion going on, our graphic design team will submit the creative through ClickUp, and instead of going back-and-forth between emails and meetings, I’m able to just comment straight on the document, which overall makes the whole process more efficient and effective. I would say the comment feature and ClickUp easily save me about 50% of my time.

ClickUp Tasks

Finally, ClickUp Tasks is the solution that knowledge workers are losing out on.

For instance, if you’re working on a social media rebrand, you can create a document outlining the new color palette, typography, and visual tone. Once approved, you can turn these sections into actionable ClickUp Tasks from the same place—no need for platform-hopping!

Assign action items to teammates right from Docs with ClickUp Tasks

📮ClickUp Insight: 92% of knowledge workers risk losing important decisions scattered across chat, email, and spreadsheets. Without a unified system for capturing and tracking decisions, critical business insights get lost in the digital noise. With ClickUp’s Task Management capabilities, you never have to worry about this. Create tasks from chat, task comments, docs, and emails with a single click!

Get A Stable Design Workflow With ClickUp

Nailing the right Stable Diffusion prompt can turn a simple idea into a masterpiece—whether it’s a hyper-realistic portrait, a surreal dreamscape, or a detailed sci-fi world.

But creativity isn’t just about generating images—it’s about organizing and refining them.

That’s when teams choose ClickUp. With ClickUp Brain, you can generate breathtaking images, all while visualizing the creative process with ClickUp Whiteboards, Docs, and Tasks. So what are you waiting for?

Sign up to ClickUp for free today! ✅