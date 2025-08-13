AI Autopilot Bundle

Supercharge your workflow with Next-Gen Automation

Welcome to the future of productivity! The AI Autopilot Bundle is here to revolutionize the way you work. Imagine automating repetitive tasks, streamlining your processes, and letting AI handle the heavy lifting—so you can focus on what matters most.

Why Choose the AI Autopilot Onboarding?

  • Dedicated ClickUp expert assigned to your Agent Build
  • Custom Agent creation specifically for your Workspace and Workflows
  • ClickUp Agent Build Training and Handoff Session for your team

What you get

2 Hours of Dedicated Work with our Experts focused on

Implementation

We will build, test, and QA your Agents and other AI features to ensure they are ready for seamless implementation in your Workspaces.

Training & Handoff

A post-implementation meeting will ensure proper handoffs, documentation of the Agents, and quick training sessions to help you get started.

Discovery & Design

Our experts will work with you to understand your immediate needs and design a custom agent tailored to your workflow.

What’s Included in the AI Autopilot?

Premium AI models

  • Replaces ChatGPT, Perplexity and more
  • Includes reasoning models

Content Creation

  • AI Writing
  • Project Summaries & Updates
  • Web Search & Research

Meeting Intelligence

  • AI Notetaker
  • Automatic meeting notes
  • Connects to events, tasks and Docs

Smart Automation

  • AI Fields
  • AI Assign & Prioritize
  • Autopilot Agents
  • Auto-Answers, Report Agents & 7 more
  • Ability to build your own Autopilot Agents

Productivity Tools

  • AI Time-Blocking
  • Flexible Image Generation

Expert Support

  • Live 1:1 AI Setup w/ our Experts
Ready to Experience the Future?

Don’t miss out on the productivity revolution. Join hundreds of satisfied clients who have already transformed their workflow with the AI Autopilot Bundle.

