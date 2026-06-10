Built for ops managers and small business PMs, this playbook hands you 7 recipes to automate intake, approvals, recurring work, follow-ups, and reporting so you can stop being the bottleneck.
What happens when you automate coordination?
14 days
recovered in Red Sky's recruitment cycle once they replaced scattered email threads with a single intake form and automation
15–25 hours
a week recovered by Brandtegic after cutting 90% of their manual setup through recurring workflow automations
2,000+ hours
saved in one year by Pontica Solutions across 60,000+ automations that replaced the handoffs one person used to manage.
What’s inside this playbook
In this playbook, you'll get:
7 automation workflows
for the handoffs that slow small-business ops down most
5 pre-made templates
that help you set up core workflows faster without building everything from scratch
4 ready-to-launch AI agents
that help your team prioritize work, spot stalled tasks, adjust priorities, and generate status updates
Real stories
from small businesses that show how better automation can cut revisions, speed up approvals, and reduce manual reporting work
Our team spent more time searching for answers than executing. With ClickUp's Automations and Templates eliminating repetitive admin work, we now ship projects 30% faster and have seen a 25% increase in team productivity.
If requests, approvals, updates, and follow-ups still depend on one person to keep everything moving, this playbook shows you where to automate first. Get the guide and find the first workflow to take off your plate.