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The Small Business Automation Playbook


Built for ops managers and small business PMs, this playbook hands you 7 recipes to automate intake, approvals, recurring work, follow-ups, and reporting so you can stop being the bottleneck.

What happens when you automate coordination?

14 days

recovered in Red Sky's recruitment cycle once they replaced scattered email threads with a single intake form and automation

15–25 hours

a week recovered by Brandtegic after cutting 90% of their manual setup through recurring workflow automations

2,000+ hours

saved in one year by Pontica Solutions across 60,000+ automations that replaced the handoffs one person used to manage.

What’s inside this playbook

In this playbook, you'll get:

7 automation workflows

for the handoffs that slow small-business ops down most

5 pre-made templates

that help you set up core workflows faster without building everything from scratch

4 ready-to-launch AI agents

that help your team prioritize work, spot stalled tasks, adjust priorities, and generate status updates

Real stories

from small businesses that show how better automation can cut revisions, speed up approvals, and reduce manual reporting work
ClickUp

Our team spent more time searching for answers than executing. With ClickUp's Automations and Templates eliminating repetitive admin work, we now ship projects 30% faster and have seen a 25% increase in team productivity.
Hear it from leaders
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Don't let work stall

If requests, approvals, updates, and follow-ups still depend on one person to keep everything moving, this playbook shows you where to automate first. Get the guide and find the first workflow to take off your plate.
Get the playbook
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