ONE WORKSPACE. LESS DRAG.

The Ops Founder Starter Kit


Built for founders and ops leads at small businesses, this starter kit provides 5 systems to help consolidate scattered tools into one connected system.

Get a practical path to cleaner handoffs, fewer follow-up gaps, and less work routing back through you.

The cost of operational drag adds up fast

61%

of knowledge workers lose time sharing, searching, and updating information across tools

20–40%

of software spend are wasted on duplicate or stale tools

> 7 in 10

SMB leaders are doing work outside their real role

What’s inside this kit

Inside this starter kit, you'll get:

5 buildable systems

to consolidate work across sales, service, and delivery in one workspace

8 real stories

from leaders like you who fixed the biggest sources of operational drag

6 pre-made templates

and pre-built AI agents that reduce manual setup work

A 90-min setup direction

to help teams make progress fast without a heavy rollout
ClickUp

"My project managers have one view, my web designers have another, my developers have another. Everyone has a view that is perfectly set up for them so they know what's first, second, and third for their day. And I can look at a bird's eye view to see how each department is doing in terms of productivity as well as revenue. It's been really game-changing for us."

— Chaya Fischman, President, Brand Right Marketing Agency

Hear it from leaders
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Stop being the default operating system

Your ops system cannot scale if sales updates, service questions, and delivery handoffs still depend on you to reconnect the dots. This kit shows how to build 5 quick and easy systems to get the work moving.
Get the starter kit
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