From hype to helpful workflows

10 AI Hacks to Reclaim 60% of Your Time


Your team is already stretched thin.

Yet, the majority of their time still goes to manual, repetitive work: updating statuses, summarizing meetings, drafting the same responses over and over.

AI can handle that. Not just in theory. We mean right now, with the tools your team uses every day.

This free guide gives you 10 practical, zero-code AI hacks your team can pick up and use easily.

Deliver like a team twice your size, without adding to your payroll!

Businesses that effectively integrated AI reports

1.1 days saved per week

AI gives you time back by automating the busy work and simplifying execution.

3x faster task completion

Tasks that usually take 90 minutes or more can be brought down to 30 minutes with AI assistance.

88% savings on costs

A connected AI workspace replaces the need for dozens of other AI tools.
ClickUp

Hear it from real businesses

"We were spending too much time updating different systems that weren't talking to each other. It slowed us down and increased the chance of things falling through the cracks."

— Pat Henderson, Founder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions

Explore path8's AI journey
AccentAccent
AccentAccentpath8 team

Your All-in-One AI Workspace

Standalone tools are a great starting point.

But when every AI app lives in its own silo, you become the human glue, and that eats into any time you just saved.

A connected AI workspace changes that.

When your work, your team, and your AI all live in one place, the single win compounds.

Stop managing apps. Start building your business.

Small business media resized
Trusted by the best
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT