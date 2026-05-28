The AI starter guide

The 15-Minute AI Briefing for Leaders Who Haven't Started Yet


91% of mid-market organizations say they use AI. Only 12% have it integrated into how they actually work.

This briefing closes that gap. It distills what leaders ahead of you tried first, what worked, and what you need to know to make your first move this week.

Leaders who started using AI are seeing

6.4 hours

median time recovered per person, per week with AI agents

4–7 months

median payback period for AI investments at the mid-market level

3.5x

average return on AI investment, with top performers hitting 8x

What's inside the briefing

One clear path from "I haven't started using AI" to "I know exactly what to do today."

Where things actually stand

The real data on who's doing what, and the gap between using AI and getting value from it.

The one insight that changes everything

Why context (not the model, not the prompt) determines whether AI is useful or useless for your team.

Why you're less behind than you think

Real benchmarks showing where mid-market companies actually stand. Most started in the last 12 months.

What your peers tried first

Two real stories: a <50-person company and a 13-team org. What worked, what didn't, and why.

Security and ROI, solved in week one

The 10-minute security conversation and the ROI data that answers the board's questions.

Which tool to reach for first

Three categories, one clear recommendation. No evaluation required.

What your first move should be

What to do Monday morning. How to build a culture of experimentation without a strategy deck.

Where to go from here

Three paths depending on whether you want to start solo, bring your team, or get guided support.
ClickUp

Hear it from real businesses

We needed two full-time employees to triage 800+ daily client emails. Now, our ClickUp AI Agent does it instantly—scanning every email, assessing urgency, and routing it to the right person in real time. No delays, no mistakes, no manual work.

— Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct

Explore Bell Direct's AI journey
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Get up to speed on AI in 15 minutes

This briefing gives you the one insight separating companies getting real value from AI from those still experimenting. You'll also get three moves you can make this quarter to start closing the gap.

Your team is already figuring out AI without you. Make sure their discoveries compound.

See how it works
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