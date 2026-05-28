91% of mid-market organizations say they use AI. Only 12% have it integrated into how they actually work.
This briefing closes that gap. It distills what leaders ahead of you tried first, what worked, and what you need to know to make your first move this week.
We needed two full-time employees to triage 800+ daily client emails. Now, our ClickUp AI Agent does it instantly—scanning every email, assessing urgency, and routing it to the right person in real time. No delays, no mistakes, no manual work.
— Jonathan Tan, Operations Manager, Bell Direct
This briefing gives you the one insight separating companies getting real value from AI from those still experimenting. You'll also get three moves you can make this quarter to start closing the gap.
Your team is already figuring out AI without you. Make sure their discoveries compound.