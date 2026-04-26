See what agents look like when experts build them.
5 case studies. 5 ClickUp Verified Consultants. 5 agents running in production right now.
These five builds span the full range of what a well-designed agent can take off your plate.
Each one is different. At least one probably sounds familiar.
Natural-language builder with no code required. Best for exploring what’s possible and launching clearly defined single-workflow agents quickly.
Expert-built agents for specialized, business-critical workflows where reliability matters and edge cases need to be handled consistently.