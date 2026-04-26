ClickUp Verified Consultants Case Studies

Ready for Real Business Outcomes?

See what agents look like when experts build them.

5 case studies. 5 ClickUp Verified Consultants. 5 agents running in production right now.

  • A founder who replaced her morning inbox triage with three decision-ready priorities
  • A service business that caught pipeline leaks before they became cancellations
  • A firm that turned a midnight client crisis into a structured plan
What's Inside

Meet The Agents


These five builds span the full range of what a well-designed agent can take off your plate.

Each one is different. At least one probably sounds familiar.

pm agent

Website Project Status Sync Manager

Built by Illia Shevchenko of Systems Integrators, this agent reads task activity across the agency's entire ClickUp workspace and generates leadership-level status updates on a schedule.
See it in action
mARKETING DIRECTOR

AI Board of Directors

Designed by Andrew Cordova-Andrews of HybridHELIX, this five-agent system assigns each executive persona — Growth Director, Operations Director, Project Manager, and Sprint Lead — a distinct role in handling high-stakes business pivots.
See it in action
asset 4

Asset Library Manager Agent

This agent, from Abdullah Babur of ABX2 Agency, goes beyond rule-based automation to actively reason about campaign asset routing — factoring in campaign type, region, channel, and current status without manual input.
See it in action
pm agent

Website Project Status Sync Manager

Built by Illia Shevchenko of Systems Integrators, this agent reads task activity across the agency's entire ClickUp workspace and generates leadership-level status updates on a schedule.
See it in action
mARKETING DIRECTOR

AI Board of Directors

Designed by Andrew Cordova-Andrews of HybridHELIX, this five-agent system assigns each executive persona — Growth Director, Operations Director, Project Manager, and Sprint Lead — a distinct role in handling high-stakes business pivots.
See it in action
asset 4

Asset Library Manager Agent

This agent, from Abdullah Babur of ABX2 Agency, goes beyond rule-based automation to actively reason about campaign asset routing — factoring in campaign type, region, channel, and current status without manual input.
See it in action
Two tiers explained

Super Agents Vs. Certified Agents

Great first-pass agents get you moving. Certified Agents get you to production.
Super Agents in action

Super Agents

Natural-language builder with no code required. Best for exploring what’s possible and launching clearly defined single-workflow agents quickly.

  • Any user can build
  • Great for exploring agents and single workflows
  • Strong starting point for an agentic journey
super-agent-pink

Certified Agents

Expert-built agents for specialized, business-critical workflows where reliability matters and edge cases need to be handled consistently.

  • Reliable across edge cases and variable inputs
  • Documented scope, baselines, and dependencies
  • Designed to scale across teams
ClickUp

Start with the case studies. Build with the experts.

If you're ready to go from "working agent" to "production-grade agent," start here!

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AccentAccent
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SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT