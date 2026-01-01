Tracking tutoring hours over Zoom without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies and missed insights:
Set automated reminders so every tutoring hour is accounted for before billing.
Lock approved time entries with audit trails to guarantee accurate payments.
Visualize your workload to balance sessions and maintain tutor well-being.
Export detailed, tamper-proof logs to resolve any billing questions effortlessly.
Tag hours by student, subject, or project for transparent reporting and trust.
Automated notifications and summaries keep your focus on teaching, not tracking.
Forget manual tracking headaches — Brain automates your entire time management process.
Set deadlines once, Brain sends automatic nudges for missing session logs.
Ask Brain questions like “Which sessions are unlogged?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of total hours and session progress at your fingertips.
Brain logs meetings and discussions linked to tutoring tasks without extra steps.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports on autopilot.
Brain spots unusual patterns and missing entries before they impact your payouts.