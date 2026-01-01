Tracking your teaching hours without a dedicated system can disrupt your workflow and income. Without specialized tools, yoga instructors face:
ClickUp automations send session reminders so every class is recorded accurately.
Lock and approve your session times to ensure client invoices are always precise.
Visualize your booked hours to balance teaching and rest effectively.
Export detailed, audit-ready reports of your teaching time and earnings.
Tag hours by class type or client to understand where your time goes.
Automated reminders and summaries let time tracking run quietly in the background.
Yoga professionals who seek accurate, easy-to-manage class time records
No more manual tracking headaches. Brain keeps your sessions and hours on point.
Set your class schedules once, and Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain questions like “Which classes aren’t logged?” or “How many hours did I teach last week?”
Brain generates automatic summaries of your teaching time, workload, and progress.
Brain logs discussions and prep work linked to your sessions without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports so you don’t have to.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect your scheduling or payments.