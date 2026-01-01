Time Tracking Tailored for Writers

Time Tracking Software Designed for Writing Projects

Monitor writing hours, streamline task approvals, analyze project time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your tracking effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Writing Projects Demand Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking writing time without a dedicated system is like drafting without an outline. Here's what writers and managers face without precise time tracking:

  • Inconsistent logging of writing sessions — deadlines and billing get disrupted
  • Manual entry errors cloud progress — lost time leads to missed milestones
  • Lack of visibility on writing capacity — burnout slows creativity and delivery
  • Difficulties proving billable hours — client trust and payments suffer
  • Managers spend hours chasing updates — valuable creative time gets wasted
  • Time data scattered across tools — insights are fragmented and unusable
  • Freelance writing hours go unverifiable — billing disputes become common
  • Project cost estimation lacks accuracy — decisions rely on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falters for Writing Projects

Disconnected tools, manual inputs, and lack of context stall progress.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Tracking via emails or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • No early insight into task time submissions
  • Approvals done over email without traceability
  • Time data disconnected from writing assignments
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance and billing records incomplete or scattered

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All time entries submitted and secured in one platform
  • Real-time visibility into writing hours and progress
  • Built-in approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time linked directly to writing tasks and projects
  • Workload view balances capacity against actual writing hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for billing and audits
Writing Project Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Time Tracking for Writing Projects

Fragmented tracking and delayed insights hinder writing teams' success.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Writing Logs Before Deadline Reviews

Automations send timely reminders ensuring every writing session is recorded before review meetings.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Approved, Locked Time Entries for Accurate Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee billing-ready time data without discrepancies.

ClickUp Views

Spot Writer Burnout Early and Rebalance Workloads

Workload views reveal who’s nearing capacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Export-Ready Time Records

All time entries and edits are logged and instantly exportable for client transparency.

ClickUp Reports

Trace Every Writing Hour to Specific Projects or Clients

Tag hours by project or client to generate detailed reports supporting invoicing and analysis.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Admin

Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on writing, not tracking.

Begin Precise Time Tracking for Your Writing Projects Today

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Who It’s For

Which Writing Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams requiring exact time data to manage creative workflows and client billing efficiently

For Project Managers in Writing Teams

  • Stop chasing writing session logs. Automated prompts ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged time without sifting through messages
  • Approve hours with one click. Lock entries to maintain data integrity
  • Enter meetings with complete, verified time data for accurate project tracking

For Freelance and Agency Writers

  • Monitor your writing capacity to avoid burnout and missed deadlines
  • Adjust workloads easily from the Workload view without extra tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your logged hours swiftly and focus on creative work
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort for Writing Projects

No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain takes care of it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Missing Writing Logs

Set a deadline once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers on Time Tracking Status

Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged writing time?” or “Where did project hours go?” for immediate replies.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews with AI-Prepared Summaries

Automatic overviews of time spent, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Writing Tasks Automatically

Meetings, edits, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to the right tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Tracking Issues Before They Affect Billing

Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent billing delays.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Writing Projects

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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