Tracking writing time without a dedicated system is like drafting without an outline. Here's what writers and managers face without precise time tracking:
Automations send timely reminders ensuring every writing session is recorded before review meetings.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee billing-ready time data without discrepancies.
Workload views reveal who’s nearing capacity so you can redistribute tasks proactively.
All time entries and edits are logged and instantly exportable for client transparency.
Tag hours by project or client to generate detailed reports supporting invoicing and analysis.
Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on writing, not tracking.
Teams requiring exact time data to manage creative workflows and client billing efficiently
No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain takes care of it all.
Set a deadline once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged writing time?” or “Where did project hours go?” for immediate replies.
Automatic overviews of time spent, workload, and progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings, edits, and brainstorming sessions are logged and linked to the right tasks seamlessly.
Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent billing delays.