Precision Time Tracking for Workforce Management

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Workforce Managers

Effortlessly monitor employee hours, streamline timesheet approvals, track labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and insights.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Key Challenges

Understanding the Need for Specialized Time Tracking in Workforce Management

Managing workforce hours without a unified system leads to inefficiencies and risks. Here's what workforce managers face without dedicated time tracking software:

  • Delayed or missing timesheets disrupt payroll accuracy and schedules
  • Manual entry errors inflate labor costs and create discrepancies
  • Hidden overwork risks contribute to employee burnout and turnover
  • Compliance vulnerabilities due to lack of transparent audit trails
  • Excessive time spent chasing data detracts from strategic workforce planning
  • Time data isolated from operational systems limits actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying external workforce hours causes billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting undermines budgeting and forecasting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Hinder Workforce Management Success

Fragmented processes and limited visibility stall operational efficiency.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Manual spreadsheets and emails for timesheet collection
  • Lack of real-time submission tracking
  • Approval workflows conducted via disconnected channels
  • Time data siloed from project and task management
  • Capacity assessments based on estimates
  • Incomplete compliance documentation

ClickUp Workforce Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking in one platform
  • Live monitoring of team hours and submissions
  • Integrated approval workflows with reminders and audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and workforce projects
  • Visual workload capacity tracking to prevent burnout
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance records on demand
Empowering Workforce Managers

Unlock Workforce Management Potential with Advanced Time Tracking

Overcome limitations of outdated processes, gain timely insights, and unify your workforce data.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Timesheet is Submitted Before Payroll Begins

Automate deadline reminders with ClickUp to receive complete timesheets on time, every pay cycle.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Payroll-Ready Timesheets with Built-In Verification

Use approvals, locked entries, and audit trails to guarantee accurate, compliant payroll data.

ClickUp Views

Identify Workforce Overload Before It Leads to Attrition

Leverage real-time workload views to spot capacity issues and rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Access to Complete Records

Maintain comprehensive logs of every entry and edit, ready to export for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Reporting

Tag hours by project or department to create precise, exportable labor reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden Through Automation

Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking stays accurate without manual effort.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most from Workforce Time Tracking Software

Workforce-centric teams that depend on reliable and transparent time data

For Workforce Managers Overseeing Large Teams

  • Eliminate timesheet bottlenecks. Automated reminders ensure on-time submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s pending without manual chasing
  • Approve and lock timesheets in a single click. Maintain data integrity effortlessly
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, audit-ready records

For Operations Supervisors Managing Task Distribution

  • Monitor team workload to prevent overassignment and fatigue
  • Adjust task allocations directly within ClickUp’s Workload view
  • Forget timesheet reminder emails. Automated follow-ups keep data flowing
  • Approve time entries swiftly to focus on operational priorities
AI-Driven Workforce Time Management

Imagine a Time Tracking System Free from Manual Tasks

No chasing, no delays, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain manages it all.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant, Clear Time Tracking Reports

Ask Brain questions like “Who’s missing timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Come Prepared to Workforce Reviews

AI-generated summaries provide insights on time allocation and workload balance.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work Hours

Meetings and discussions are logged and linked to relevant tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Responses to Time Tracking Data

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Anomalies Before They Affect Operations

AI identifies missing entries and irregular patterns early, preventing payroll issues.

Common Questions Answered

Workforce Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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